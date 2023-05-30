Correction: Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the first quarter 2023

Bermuda, May 30 2023





Please note that the record date has been included to the below key information relating to dividend for the first quarter 2023.





Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the first quarter 2023:

Dividend amount: $0.50

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: June 6, 2023

Ex-date: June 7, 2023

Record date: June 8, 2023

Payment date: June 14, 2023

Date of Approval: May 29, 2023





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

