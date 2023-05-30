Global Cosmeceutical Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $153.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmeceutical Market, By Product Type, By Active Ingredient Type, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global cosmeceutical market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Bayer AG

Henkel AG & Co. KgaA

Avon Products Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Kao Corporation

Beiersdorf AG

Groupe Clarins SA

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Unilever PLC

Procter & Gamble

L'Oreal SA

Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Cosmeceuticals represent a new category of products placed between pharmaceuticals & cosmetics that are intended for the enhancement of the health and beauty of skin. Cosmeceuticals have both cosmetic and therapeutic effects, and are intended to have a beneficial effect on skin health.



Market Dynamics:



Rise in prevalence of skin and hair disorders, rise in aging (geriatric) population, rise in demand for skin care, hair care, and oral care products, increasing demand for cosmeceuticals, and increase in awareness among propel are major factors expected to propel growth of the global cosmeceutical market during the forecast period.



For instance, in January 2023, Oriflame expanded its skincare offering in the Indian market and launched first range of 'cosmeceutical' products named 'NovAge Proceuticals'. The cosmetics and beauty business' new line is designed to address customers' specific skin challenges. This in turn is expected to propel the growth of the cosmeceutical market.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the global cosmeceutical market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global cosmeceutical market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global cosmeceutical market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $83736.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $153318.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Product Type:

Skin Care

Anti-ageing

Anti-acne

Sun Protection

Moisturizers

Other Skin Care Product Types

Hair Care

Shampoos and Conditioners

Hair Colorants and Dyes

Other Hair Care Product Types

Lip Care

Oral Care

Injectable

by Active Ingredient Type:

Antioxidants

Botanicals

Peptides and Proteins

Exfoliants

Retinoids

Other Active Ingredient Types

by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzg6id

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment