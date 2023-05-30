Global Cosmeceutical Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $153.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmeceutical Market, By Product Type, By Active Ingredient Type, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global cosmeceutical market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Company Profiles
- Bayer AG
- Henkel AG & Co. KgaA
- Avon Products Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Inc.
- Kao Corporation
- Beiersdorf AG
- Groupe Clarins SA
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Unilever PLC
- Procter & Gamble
- L'Oreal SA
- Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Cosmeceuticals represent a new category of products placed between pharmaceuticals & cosmetics that are intended for the enhancement of the health and beauty of skin. Cosmeceuticals have both cosmetic and therapeutic effects, and are intended to have a beneficial effect on skin health.
Market Dynamics:
Rise in prevalence of skin and hair disorders, rise in aging (geriatric) population, rise in demand for skin care, hair care, and oral care products, increasing demand for cosmeceuticals, and increase in awareness among propel are major factors expected to propel growth of the global cosmeceutical market during the forecast period.
For instance, in January 2023, Oriflame expanded its skincare offering in the Indian market and launched first range of 'cosmeceutical' products named 'NovAge Proceuticals'. The cosmetics and beauty business' new line is designed to address customers' specific skin challenges. This in turn is expected to propel the growth of the cosmeceutical market.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.
- It profiles key players in the global cosmeceutical market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
- The global cosmeceutical market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global cosmeceutical market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|142
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$83736.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$153318.7 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
by Product Type:
- Skin Care
- Anti-ageing
- Anti-acne
- Sun Protection
- Moisturizers
- Other Skin Care Product Types
- Hair Care
- Shampoos and Conditioners
- Hair Colorants and Dyes
- Other Hair Care Product Types
- Lip Care
- Oral Care
- Injectable
by Active Ingredient Type:
- Antioxidants
- Botanicals
- Peptides and Proteins
- Exfoliants
- Retinoids
- Other Active Ingredient Types
by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
