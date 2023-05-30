New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Photonic Integrated Circuit Market: By Component, By Raw Material, By Integration Process, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461255/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

PIC (photonic integrated circuit) is a cutting-edge technology that simplifies optical system design, decreases size and power consumption, and enhances reliability. The notion of a photonic integrated circuits is quite similar to that of an electronic integrated circuit. With the emergence of smaller, less expensive optical interconnects, it is on the cutting edge of computing, with applications ranging from communications & security to medical and entertainment. The most common example of photonic integrated circuits is optical fiber communication



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Photonic Integrated Circuit market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 30% in 2031.

Global Photonic Integrated Circuit to surpass USD 77.6 billion by 2031 from USD 5.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 30% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. The rapid growth of internet users worldwide is expected to increase demand for high-speed internet connectivity, boosting the demand for photonic IC component in the telecommunications industry. Apart from that, one of the primary market factors for photonic integrated circuits is the expanding creation of data centers.



GLOBAL PHOTONIC INTEGRATED CIRCUIT MARKET: SEGMENTS

Laser segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Lasers, modulator, photodetectors, attenuator, and optical amplifiers are the components that make up the photonic integrated circuits market. Due to its widespread use in industries such as tele-communication and data center sectors, the laser photonic IC industry accounted for the largest share of the industry share & is predicted to develop at a rapid rate. Lasers enable a broad working temperature range, increased optical power, and spectrum purity.

Indium Phosphide segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Lithium Niobate, Silicon on Insulators, Indium Phosphide, and allium Arsenide are some of the raw materials utilized to make PICs. Due to the growing demand for high-speed data transmission, the indium phosphide sector accounted for the biggest proportion of the photonic IC market. The capacity to incorporate both active and passive devices, as well as the ability to mass produce at a low cost, has resulted in an increase in demand. Due to features such as reduced component sizes and high efficiency, the silicon based photonics IC market is growing rapidly. The segment’s expansion will be aided by increased computing and processing capabilities of silicon-based components.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Rise in demand for PIC in telecommunication

Increasing inventions and improvements in Photonics



Restraint

Lack of digitization and awareness



GLOBAL PHOTONIC INTEGRATED CIRCUIT MARKET:

Key Players

• Agilent Technologies

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Broadcom Inc.

• Ciena Corporation

• Enablence Technologies, Inc.

• Infinera Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Lumentum Operations LLC

• NeoPhotonics Corporation

• Nokia Networks

• NeoPhotonics Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

GLOBAL PHOTONIC INTEGRATED CIRCUIT REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Segments:

• By Component

o Lasers

o Modulators

o Photodetectors

o Attenuators

o Optical amplifiers

• By Raw Material

o Lithium Niobate

o Silicon on Insulator

o Indium Phosphide

o Allium Arsenide

• By Integration Process

o Module

o Hybrid

o Monolithic

• Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Dynamics

• Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461255/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________