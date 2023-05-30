Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market Report 2023: Increasing Application of Molecular Biology in the Detection of Inherited Susceptibilities Associated With Cancer Development Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Cytogenetics Market, By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global molecular cytogenetics market and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

Applied Spectral Imaging, Inc.

BI Biological Industries

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

CytoTest Inc.

Cytognomix Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

Precipio, Inc.

Leica Biosystems

Molecular cytogenetics encompasses the combination of molecular biology and cytogenetics. Molecular cytogenetics includes all the aspects of chromosome biology with a wide range of applications in disease diagnosis and chromosomal abnormalities. It enables to differentiate normal and cancer causing cells.

In molecular cytogenetics, techniques such as fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) are conducted wherein DNA probes are labeled with different colored fluorescent tags to visualize the whole genome or the most specific regions of the genome.

Molecular cytogenetics helps to study the structural and functional organization of chromosomes and their nucleus, genomic variations, expression and evolution, and chromosomal abnormalities in medicinal and cancer-related genetics. The high prevalence of cancer and increasing application of molecular biology in the detection of inherited susceptibilities associated with cancer development is expected to boost the global molecular cytogenetics market growth.



Market Dynamics:



To add advanced PSS hardware, software, columns, and reference materials to the product portfolio which will enhance the offerings and ensure delivery of the broad spectrum of LC equipment, GPC/SEC analytics, the key market players are focusing on adoption of growth strategies such as acquisition which is attributed to the growth of global molecular cytogenetics market.

For instance, in August 2022, Agilent Technologies Inc., provider of instruments, software, services, etc., announced it has acquired Polymer Standards Service GmbH (PSS) a provider of solutions in the field of polymer characterization. PSS specializes in hardware and software solutions used in defining the makeup and creation of molecular structures.

The company provides complete solutions for gel permeation chromatography (GPC) and size exclusion chromatography (SEC) used in applications to determine the molecular weight and size distribution of macromolecules.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global molecular cytogenetics market based on the following parameters-Company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

Global molecular cytogenetics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global molecular cytogenetics market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4211.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19494 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.5% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Product Type:

Instruments

Consumables

Software and Services

by Technology:

FISH

aCGH

by Application:

Genetic Disorders

Cancer

Personalized Medicine

Others

by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

