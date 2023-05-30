New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metal Forming Market: By Technique, By type, By end use, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 And Forecasts to 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461254/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Metal forming is the process of deforming metal via plastic deformation to reach the desired geometry & shape. The metal is subjected to a force that is greater than its yielding strength, causing it to undertake plastic deformation without revealing any transient alterations. This force gives the metal a hard, tailored, and desired shape and appearance. There are several types of metal forming processes, including roll forming, stamping, stretched forming, and others. English wheels, louvre presses, plashing hammer, and other equipment are used in metal forming procedures. Metal forming is used in a variety of industries, including automotive, industrial, construction, and aerospace engineering.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Metal Forming market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 3.7% in 2031.

Global Metal Forming to surpass USD 211.3 billion by 2031 from USD 147.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 3.7% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. Metal forming tools industry revenue is being driven by the increase in heavy equipment manufacturing. Customers are eager to embrace digitization in order to increase product value across the board. The smart systems are resulting in the development of internet of things (IoT) enabled devices, which provide chances for increased human-machine connection and, as a result, are becoming one of the metal-forming tool industry trends.



GLOBAL METAL FORMING MARKET: SEGMENTS

Cold forming segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Cold forming is projected to continue its position in the automotive metal forming market. As cold forming is among the most used production processes, components are created at room temperature using various forming techniques and also don’t require any further processing or transportation. As a result, the cold forming method has a lower total cost than the hot forming technique. Cold forming is indeed the preferred method of manufacture for OEMs all over the world because to its economic advantages.

Stamping segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

In the automotive sector, stamping is among the most popular forming procedures. The stamping technique is used to make numerous structural components in the automotive industry. Shutdowns (doors, hood, & truck) as well as BIW components including the A-pillar, B-pillar, crossing beam, as well as roof liner are included. Stamping is predicted to have the largest market because to its wide application and the fact that it is the most cost effective forming technology.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increasing demand of industrialization and Manufacturers

Deployment of metal forming in aerospace engineering



Restraint

Use of plastic in the automobile production



GLOBAL METAL FORMING MARKET:

Key Players

• Benteler,

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Tower International,

• Magna International,

• Toyota Boshoku ,

• Aisin Seiki,

• Kirchhoff,

• CIE Automotive,

• Mills Products,

• VNT Automotive,

• Hirotec.

• Other Prominent Players

GLOBAL METAL FORMING MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Metal Forming Market Segments:

• By Technique

o Rolling

o Deep drawing

o Stretching

o Extrusion

o Stamping

o Forging

• By Type

o Hot

o Cold

• By End use

o Automotive

o Aerospace engineering

o Construction

o Industrial equipment & machinery

• Metal Forming Market Dynamics

• Metal Forming Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



