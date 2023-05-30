New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lasers Market: By Laser Type, By Application, By End-user Industry And Region Product Overview Global Analysis of Market Size, Share, And Trends for 2019–2020 And Forecasts to 2031." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461253/?utm_source=GNW





PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Light amplification through stimulated emission of radiations is referred to as laser. It is a high-energy single-wavelength light source that can be precisely focused on conveying that light to a really small area. Material processing, cosmetic surgery, and military are among areas where lasers are used extensively. A laser is a device that causes atoms and molecules to produce light at specific wavelengths and amplifies it, resulting in a highly narrow beam of radiation. The emission usually only covers a small spectrum of visible, infrared, and ultraviolet wavelengths. Laser technology is utilized for a variety of mechanical applications in the industry, including soldering, laser printing, chopping, engraving, engraving, bracing, and more.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Lasers market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 9.2% in 2031.

During the projection period of 2021-2031, the global Lasers market is anticipated to reach USD 28.3 billion, with such a CAGR of 9.2%. The primary reasons driving the adoption of the Laser-technology market are increasing demand from the healthcare vertical & best performance of laser over production of materials processing techniques.



GLOBAL LASERS: SEGMENTS

Solid state laser segments to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The market is segmented into solid state lasers, liquid lasers, gas lasers, and others depending on the laser type. During the forecasted period, the solid-state laser category is likely to have the biggest market share. The growing demands for laser pulse for a variety of healthcare applications is driving segment expansion. They’re facing users for a variety of cosmetic procedure, including Melisma therapy, scar removal, & skin resurfacing, among others. The growing need for liquid lasers, gas lasers, and other lasers in a range of industries, including as automotive IT, technical health care manufacturing, and others, is expected to propel this market forward in the near future.

Laser Processing segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Optical communication, laser processing, and other applications are the market’s sub-segments. In the next years, the laser processing category is expected to have the largest proportion of the laser technology market. The market is predicted to develop due to rising usage in material processing applications. This technology’s advancement in the industrial and manufacturing sectors leads to more precise and accurate industrial processes. Due to the growing demand for reliable and robust communications systems, increased acceptance of cloud-based services, the advent of industry, and the growing number of data centers throughout the world, the optical communication sector is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate.



MARKET DYNAMICS

DRIVERS

Rising adoption of therapeutic laser devices

Increasing demand laser communication



Restraint

High initial cost to inhibit market growth



GLOBAL LASERS MARKET:

Key Players

• Amonics Ltd.

• Apollo Instruments Inc.

• Coherent Inc.

• Jenoptik Laser GmbH

• CY Laser SRL

• NKT Photonics A/S

• Quantel Group

• TRUMPF

• Toptica Photonics AG

• Sigma Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd

• SPI Lasers Limited

• Other Prominent Players

GLOBAL LASERS REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Lasers Market Segments:

• By Laser Type

o Solid

o Liquid

o Gas

o Others

• By Application

o Laser Processing

o Optical Communications

o Others

• By End-user

o Telecommunications

o Semiconductor & Electronics

o Aerospace & Defense

o Automotive

o Medical

o Others

• Lasers Market Dynamics

• Lasers Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Market Participants

• Market Value Chain

• Market Drivers and Restraints



