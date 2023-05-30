43rd edition of Le Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

Montréal, May 30, 2023, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, presented by TD Bank Group in partnership with Rio Tinto, is announcing new additions to the program for its 43rd edition, which takes place this coming June 29 to July 8 in the Quartier des Spectacles. The countdown is on: in less than a month you can soak up a thrilling season of jazz!

LE GRAND ÉVÉNEMENT DE CLÔTURE TD

MACY GRAY

LES PERFORMANCES TD

Saturday, July 8, 2023, 9 h 30 PM

TD Stage Free !

The great Macy Gray performing at the final outdoor show. The endlessly surprising and electric singer, songwriter and actress Macy Gray will be back in stellar form more than 20 years after the release of her song I Try with The Reset, an inspirational album recorded with the help of the new trio California Jet Club. Though she hasn’t stopped writing love songs, Gray will be performing some of her most poignant and serious works yet from this album on the TD Stage.

DOMi & JD BECK

LES PERFORMANCES TD

Tuesday, July 4, 2023, 9 h 30 PM

TD Stage Free !

Domi & JD Beck, key figures in today’s jazz revolution will be back on the main stage exactly one year after their first Festival concert in a jam-packed Club Soda. The duo’s much-anticipated first album, released last year on Anderson .Paak’s new APESHIT label tries to bottle the zany magic of this mind-blowing virtuoso. We bet that their complex harmonies will decant beautifully onstage!

JD McPherson in the first half with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss



Oklahoma native JD McPherson, renowned for his powerful vocals and a musical style reminiscent of 1940s R&B and 1950s rock n’ roll, has carved out a name for himself on the roots and Americana scenes. That’s why he makes such a perfect fit with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, joining them for the first half of their show on Friday, July 7.



An extra show by Christine and the Queens!



By popular demand, a second show by the French artist whose eagerly awaited album comes out on June 9! at 8 :30 At MTELUS, Sunday, July 9 p.m.

A growing list of local talent!



The FIJM is always thrilled to put local artists centre stage and our 2023 edition is no exception! Here are a few to (re)discover: the group Valaire will be heating up the Rio Tinto Stage up the with its light and boppy tracks from Jazz futon, its fifth studio album released this past February that hails a return to their jazz roots.



The versatile group that amalgamates the city’s greatest local jazz players, the Orchestre national de jazz de Montréal promises to wow the crowds when they take the stage!



Canadian composer and guitarist Tim Brady will bring the Grande-Place in Complexe Desjardins to life with his show Instruments of happiness - Les 100 guitares au FIJM, accompanied by his acolytes Simon Duchesne, Jonathan Barriault, Françis Brunet-Turcotte, an orchestra, 16 professional guitarists and 84 amateur guitarists.



Every evening at 7 p.m. this year again, the Club Montréal TD will be showcasing a local artist. Watch out for HAWA B, a solo project by Montrealer Nadia Hawa Baldé, which kicks the fun off on, June 29; the next day Tina Leon, alias Marie-Christine Depestre, will be performing her songs that oscillate between soul and R&B; “Across the Room, the second album by Gabrielle Shonk, is the folk/pop album we’ve all been waiting for and will no doubt top 2023 lists,” wrote La Presse this past February – you will fall under her spell; and don’t miss SLM, Montréal’s high priestess of rap, who will be sharing her new R&B-inspired songs alongside her.



Still at Club Montréal TD, this time as part of Les Nocturnes TD series (at 11 p.m.), Jesse McCormack will be delivering his compilation of electronic songs with friends; the next day, Montréal native Debby Friday who has been creating buzz beyond our borders, will be performing songs from her first album Good Work, released this past March; and, for a first-ever, Laval beatmaker and producer High Klassified, who has worked with major names on the world music scene the likes of Future, Mick Jenkins and The Weeknd, will be treating audiences to a unique performance in the company of several musicians.

International artists worth the detour!



A number of new international artists have joined the FIJM 2023 roster over the past few days. Among them, Roni Kaspi, the young Israeli drumming sensation will be playing in a trio and weaving jazz past and future together.



A key player on Los Angeles’ diverse independent music scene, Kiefer inflects his art with different facets of black music in America, from jazz to R&B and hip-hop to electronic.



Formed in Brooklyn in 2014, Sungazer is a nu jazz group made up of bassist Adam Neely and drummer Shawn Crowder. The duo will performing its unique blend of hard-hitting jazz fusion, 8-bit, prog rock and EDM.



Barcelonan singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Neï Lydia, alias Bikôkô, lays silky, half-whispered vocal melodies over circular rhythms, Tanzanian-inspired chants and a rich collage of neo-soul-inspired sounds from the past three decades.



Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and producer Genevieve Artadi is one half of the electronic funk duo KNOWER and recognized for her collabs with Pollyn, Electromagnets. Joined onstage by Louis Cole, Pedro Martins et Chiquita Magic, she’ll be performing songs from Dizzy Strange Summer, her second solo album that blends jazz, psychedelia, bossa nova and avant-garde electronic.



Created in 2004, Snarky Puppy has achieved super group status over the years with some 40 musicians in rotation. In addition to founder Michael League (bass, oud, percussion), musicians Bobby Sparks II (keyboards), Zach Brock (violin) and Jason “JT” Thomas are making the trip up to Montréal.



Another must-see: French artist Ko Shin Moon, a testament to today’s effervescent global jazz scene. A crossroads between traditional Eastern strings and electronic music machines, they create transcendental melodies seemingly plucked from a world crafted of psychedelia and space disco.

An unforgettable musical evening with Édelene Fitzgerald, winner of the 2023 Oliver Jones Award

The Studio TD will welcome Édelène Fitzgerald, 2023 Oliver Jones Award winner and Stingray Rising Stars Award recepient. Trained in singing and trombone, the versatile multi-instrumentalist and performer will be this time showcasing her vocals as she covers musical styles such as jazz, blues, R&B, funk, pop and more. Special note: free admission.

The popular M2 evenings



The Nightcap Molson Export evenings at M2 are a must among the late-night festival crowd; the midnight shows from this 2023 edition will definitely ramp up their iconic status with Laylit, Urban Science LeCypherX, The Shed and The Liquor Store headlining.

Le jazz est partout presented by TD



From Oscar Peterson to Patrick Watson and Ella Fitzgerald to The Roots, jazz is everywhere on today’s music landscape … and in Montréal’s history. At the heart of Quartier des Spectacles, 24 legends who have marked the city’s jazz history will illuminate the façade of the Maison du Festival each evening. The iconic Mur des Légendes has been revamped just in time for the 43rd edition with an augmented reality path presented by TD, made possible thanks to the financial support of Canada Economic Development and designed and developed by Dpt., a Montréal studio that specializes in creating and designing interactive content with a mission to mesh physical and digital worlds using technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality. Visitors can use their phones to see the wall spring to life before their eyes and immerse themselves in any one of the eight fascinating tableaux to explore jazz universes of yesterday and today. An experience that will take you beyond jazz’s borders that promises to thrill jazz fans, the musically curious and people who love Montréal and its history. For visitors looking to experience these archives in a more classic style, the Galerie de la Maison du Festival will unveil a temporary exhibition inspired by the experience Le jazz est partout presented by TD and made possible thanks to the financial support of Canada Economic Development.

Blue Note Tent

A pop-up record store welcoming the legendary Blue Note record label will be setting up shop on the Festival site with close to one hundred releases from its greatest albums. A brand-new initiative by the FIJM that vinyl collectors and fans will adore!

Between 5 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. during the entire run of the Francos de Montréal, on De Maisonneuve Boulevard between Jeanne-Mance and Saint-Urbain streets, Radio-Canada is pleased and proud to present karaoke ICI MUSIQUE for festival-goers eager to show off their vocal talents. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy an immersive experience alongside a host of personalities from Radio-Canada’s music radio network, including Catherine Pogonat, Philippe Fehmiu, Alexandre Courteau, Nicolas Ouellet, Claudine Prévost, Olivier Robillard-Laveaux, Claude Saucier, Monique Giroux and Stanley Péan who have selected their favourite karaoke songs especially for you! You won’t want to miss it!



Alexandre Courteau, host of radio show Tellement Courteau, will be at Club Montréal TD on Friday, June 30 from 5 to 6 p.m. to entertain the crowd with a fiery DJ set.

The 43rd edition of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal will take place from June 29 to July 8, 2023 at the Quartier des Spectacles! For more information: https://www.montrealjazzfest.com/en-CA/Programmation/Horaire

