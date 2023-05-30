New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "LTE Advanced Pro Market: By Communication Infrastructure, By Core Network Technology, By End Use Application, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461252/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Long Term Evolution Advanced (LTE Advanced) is a mobile communication standard that is a considerable upgrade to the Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard. It was formally submitted to ITU-T as a candidate 4G in late 2009, matching the needs of the IMT-Advanced standard, and was standardized as 3GPP Release 10 by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) in March 2011. LTE Advanced Pro (3GPP Release 13+) is bringing LTE to new industries and enabling new use cases outside of smartphones, such as automotive and IoT. It is a comprehensive list of technologies that will be submitted alongside 5G NR in order to meet IMT-2020 standards.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global LTE Advanced Pro Market is projected to witness a notable CAGR of 121.3% by 2031

Global LTE Advanced Pro Market to surpass USD 1036.9 billion by 2031 from USD 0.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 121.3% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. The increasing need for higher network coverage, lower latency, and better connection are just a few of the market’s primary drivers. Furthermore, the rising mobile data traffic worldwide as a result of the high adoption of smartphones is one of the few factors driving the market’s high CAGR throughout the projection period.



GLOBAL LTE ADVANCED PRO MARKET: SEGMENTS

Small Cell segment is predicted to lead the market during 2021-31

On the basis of Communication Infrastructure, the LTE Advanced Pro Market is segmented into Small Cell, Macro Cell, RAN (Radio Access Network) Equipment, and DAS (Distributed Antenna System). Small cells are predicted to have the biggest market share in the near future. The growing number of structures in cities has obstructed telecom signals, resulting in poor service quality and a negative customer experience. A huge amount of data is expected to be transmitted between devices. As a result, little cells play a critical role in controlling vast amounts of data.

Urban Area segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period

On the basis of End Use Application, the LTE Advanced Pro Market is divided into Rural Areas, Urban Areas, Highways, Public Spaces, Residential Areas, SME’s, Large Enterprises, Others. In previous years, the Urban Areas sector had the highest proportion of the LTE Advanced Pro market. A primary driver for market expansion in urban regions is the need for increased network capacity and coverage in areas like subways, city centre zones, and stadiums, which are always crowded with a huge number of inhabitants.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Improved efficiency with added functionality is one of the major boosting factors

Growing demand for better network coverage



Restraint

High cost associated with the LTE Advanced Pro



GLOBAL LTE ADVANCED PRO MARKET:

Key Players

• LM Ericsson

• Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Qualcomm Technologies

• Samsung

• ZTE Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Cavium

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Ciena Corporation

• NEC Technologies India Private Ltd

• Other Prominent Players

GLOBAL LTE ADVANCED PRO MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:



LTE Advanced Pro Market Segments:

• By Communication Infrastructure

o Small Cell

o Macro Cell

o RAN (Radio Access Network) Equipment

o DAS (Distributed Antenna System)

• By Core Network Technology

o Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

o Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

• By End-Use Application

o Rural Areas

o Urban Areas

o Highways

o Public Spaces

o Residential Areas

o SME’s

o Large Enterprises

o Others

• LTE Advanced Pro Market Dynamics

• LTE Advanced Pro Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



