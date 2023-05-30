New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Self-Healing Materials Market: By Form, By Material type, By End-User, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 And Forecasts to 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461251/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Self-healing materials are man-made or synthetically manufactured substances with the ability to naturally repair harm to themselves without the need for external diagnostic or human involvement. Materials degrade over time as a result of fatigue, environmental factors, or damage sustained during use. On a microscopic level, cracks and other forms of harm have been found to alter the thermal, electrical, & acoustical properties of a material, and crack propagation can lead to material failure. Smart structures are self-healing materials that can adapt to diverse environmental circumstances based on their sensor and actuator characteristics.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Self-Healing materials market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 78.4% in 2031.

Global Self-Healing materials to surpass USD 521.6 billion by 2031 from USD 1.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 78.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. The expanding major applications, technological advancements, & growing demand in key-use sectors such as construction and building, aerospace, & automotive are driving the self-healing materials market. Government rules governing the use of self-healing material for the purpose of improving product safety and quality are also contributing to the market’s increased use and demand.



GLOBAL SELF-HEALING MATERIALS MARKET: SEGMENTS

Extrinsic self-healing material segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The worldwide self-healing materials market is categorized into extrinsic and intrinsic categories based on form. The extrinsic self-healing materials category owned the greatest share of the self-healing materials market. The particular combination of qualities makes it helpful in a variety of industries, which is also the primary driver of the market for self-healing materials. It enables the restoration of material features and functionality such as material damage or cracking and others in a simple and smooth manner.

Polymers segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The self-healing material market is divided as concrete, coating, polymers, asphalt, and others by material type. The polymers sector owned the greatest proportion of the self-healing materials market. The market is being driven by the enhanced rebinding properties of reversible polymers and elastomers. The rise in demand for polymers is being fueled by an increase in demand from the medical/healthcare sector due to an expansion in the scope of applications. The market will be driven by rising demand for polymers such as polyurethane, cross-linked polymers, vitrimers, and multifunctional multi-functional polymers, which have exceptional properties such as thermal stability, durability, abrasion resistance, thermodynamic stability, and abrasion resistance.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Growing Usage of Self-Healing Materials in the Automobile and Electronics Industries

R&D in the field of advanced materials is a major trend



Restraint

Market expansion may be hampered by a limited self-healing mechanism.

GLOBAL SELF-HEALING MATERIALS MARKET:

Key Players

• Acciona SA

• Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Akzo Nobel NV

• Applied Thin Films, Inc.

• Arkema Group

• Autonomic Materials, Inc.

• Avecom N.V.

• BASF SE

• Covestro AG

• Critical Materials S.A.

• Devan Chemicals NV

• Other Prominent Players

GLOBAL SELF-HEALING MATERIALS MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Self-Healing Materials Market Segments:

• By Form

o Extrinsic

o Intrinsic

• By Material Type

o Concrete

o Coatings

o Polymers

o Asphalt

o Others

• By End-User

o Building & Construction

o Transportation

o Mobile Devices

o General Industrial

o Others

• Self-Healing Materials Market Dynamics

• Self-Healing Materials Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



