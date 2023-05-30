Energy Drinks Market to Garner USD 91.6 Billion by 2028 Propelled by Shifting Consumer Preferences Globally, Claims Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Extrapolate, the global Energy Drinks Market is projected to reach USD 91.6 billion by 2028 from USD 60.7 billion in 2021, with a CAGR of 7.3% during the projection period. The demand for energy drinks as a potential source of extra energy to improve physical and mental performance has had a positive impact on the market's growth.

The demand for energy drinks remains robust, driven by the growing number of consumers engaging in exercise and following diverse fitness routines within the convenience of their own homes. Rich sources of immunity-boosting foods and beverages that contain vitamins, minerals, and other crucial components that improve immunity are becoming more popular. As a result, more competitors are entering the market for functional energy drinks.

Competitive Landscape

The market landscape comprises numerous small and medium-sized enterprises, along with a handful of well-established competitors, where a significant portion of the market share is controlled by key firms. These manufacturers are using a variety of tactics, including product launches, product portfolio growth, and mergers and acquisitions.

Prominent players in the market include

Red Bull

Monster Energy

Coca Cola

PepsiCo

AriZona Beverages

National Beverage Corp.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

5-hour ENERGY

The Cloud 9 Energy Drink

Vitale Beverages

Xtreme Energy Group Limited

Market Segmentation

By Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Cans Continue to Accrue Demand Owing to Attractive Functionality of Packaging

Cans held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is anticipated to continue leading the global energy drinks market during the projected period. Young consumers prefer metal cans since they're more portable and don't break like glass. As a result of the restriction on bars, pubs, and restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic, demand for the product in cans has significantly increased and is anticipated to keep growing over the forecasted period. Canned packaging is favored by individuals seeking functional energy drinks, as several options are available in this convenient and portable format.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Growing Penetration of Retail Sales Globally to Generate Demand For Convenience Store

The convenience store segment dominated the global energy drinks market share in 2021. This growth was attributable to the increasing number of retail establishments both in urban and rural areas. Moreover, a rise in retail sales penetration has accelerated market expansion further.

By Product

Drinks

Shots

Mixers

Shifting Consumer Preferences For Energy Drinks to Promote Market Growth

The rise in the popularity of energy drinks has impacted the market's growth. They are frequently marketed as potential energy boosters to improve physical and mental efficiency. Beverages without sugar, glucose, or high fructose corn syrup are becoming more popular among customers.

The demand for the product has increased due to shifting preferences, lifestyles, tastes, and ongoing product advancements. Energy drinks are among the beverage categories with the strongest growth rates internationally, and they continue to expand during the pandemic despite significant changes in the consumption of other products. The desire for convenience and ready-to-drink format is also driving demand. Major brands are proactively responding to consumer demands as a result, and the reach of the products is expanding.

Presence of Prominent Manufacturers in North America to Gain Traction

North America region dominates the global energy drinks market share due to the high rate of consumer product growth. Sales in the world market for energy drinks are increasing due to the presence of key companies and increased consumer awareness. Brands are also introducing energy drinks with no added sugar or calories. These products meet the demand for healthier alternatives, which might be advantageous for consumers who are obese or athletes.



Additionally, users who are lactose intolerant may find sugar-free products useful. The most often consumed energy drinks are soft drinks, carbonated drinks, fruit and vegetable juices, beverage concentrates, ready-to-drink tea, and ready-to-drink coffee.

Prominent Consumer Demand from Developing Economies in Asia Pacific to Aid Sales

Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing population. The market is expected to increase significantly in the economies of China, India, and Japan due to consumer willingness to explore new flavors. Additionally, the strong demand from immigrants in the region shows interest in a range of beverages promoting sales. Therefore, product launches in the region try to target and appeal to a wide variety of consumers boosting demand for products in the region.

