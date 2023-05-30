Global Gunshot Detection System Market Size/Share Projected to Surpass USD 11.15 Billion By 2032, at 8.6% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Gunshot Detection System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Indoor, Outdoor); By Solution; By End Use; By Installation; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

What are Gunshot Detection Systems? How Big Is Gunshot Detection System Market Size & Share?

Overview

A gunshot detection system is a tool that uses a network of outdoor acoustic sensors to detect, verify and convey the location of gunfire or other weapon fire such as shotguns, rifles, handguns, and automatic rifles. This system is used by security, military, law enforcement, schools, businesses, and government offices. A gunshot detection system basically comprises three components including microphones or sensors, a processing unit, and a user interface that displays gunfire alerts.

Some of the key features offered by this system: It offers the ability for instant playback of gunshot sounds, assessment and incident management from a remote and secure location, pre-programmed automated alerts to security personnel or public safety officials, and adjustable event triggering sensitivity. Increased use of these systems by law enforcement, internal security organizations, and the military to locate shootings is driving the gunshot detection system market size growth.

Some of the Key Companies Covered Are:

3xLogic Corporation

Alarm Systems

Amberbox

Databuoy Corporation

Information System Technologies

Louroe Electronics

Qinetiq Group

Raytheon Technologies

Safe Zone Technologies

Shooter Detection Systems

Shotspotter

Tracer Technology Systems

V5 Systems

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Rise in gun-related fatalities: In recent years, the number of fatalities resulting from mass shootings and other gun-related crimes has shown a significant rise. According to CDC's report, 45,222 individuals lost their lives due to gun-related accidents in the United States in 2020. These figures involve suicides, gun crimes, and other types of gun-related deaths, according to a report by CDC.

Increased demand for gunshot detection systems: Due to the developments in reliability, false triggering immunity, and sensors, gunshot detection is now becoming an attractive service for law enforcement agencies. Modern gunshot detection systems are in high demand among businesses all over the world since they may assist them to avoid risks.

Strong government guidelines: The market is gaining traction owing to the increase in shootings and gun sales which has led governments across the globe to introduce new regulations. A number of countries worldwide are implementing stronger gun control laws which are propelling the growth of gunshot detection system market.

Demand from law enforcement and military sectors: In order to improve the potential in reacting to active shooter conditions and tackle zones, law enforcement organizations are eagerly looking for updated technologies. Wearable gunshot detection systems have the ability to locate gunfire which enables law enforcement officers and military personnel to act more effectively and reduce mortality.

Top Report Findings

Rising adoption of technologies by many law enforcement agencies, increase in the number of shootings, and surge in terrorist activities push the market growth.

The market is segmented based on application, solution, end-use, installation, and region.

The gunshot detection system market demand in North America is predicted to show a significant growth

Top Trends Influencing the Market

USPTO grants patent to Shooter Detection Systems: In January 2023, the USPTO granted the Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), a division of Alarm.com, its seventh patent for their cable-free gunshot detection system, Patent No. US 11,417,183. In order to identify gunshots and notify the appropriate authorities, many manufacturers are manufacturing cutting-edge devices using standardized protocols that can smoothly interact with the majority of already existing security cameras & video management.

Advancements in gunshot detection systems: Gunshot detection system market companies have improved their way of employing advanced technology in their products by developing a more advanced generation of gunshot detection systems that are capable of early detection, aid, and catastrophic disaster avoidance. For instance, in December 2022, the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system was launched in Durham. The technology has generated division within the community, sparking debates regarding its effectiveness and privacy implications.

Key Segment Analysis

Fixed installation category is likely to register the fastest growth

Based on installation gunshot detection system market segmentation, the fixed installation category is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The key factors contributing to this growth include the improvements to the current military, academic, and school infrastructure safety systems. Fixed gunshot detection systems track a gunshot action using acoustic sensor node technology. For military purposes, these systems are situated on border crossings, walls, or poles. Growing defense expenditure coupled with increasing demand for advanced systems from most of the world's countries propels market expansion.

The commercial segment is estimated to witness a significant gunshot detection system market share

By end-user, the commercial is projected to grow significantly owing to the increase in public safety demand. Also, the rising number of shootings and gunfire accidents in schools, commercial and government buildings, and malls has led to an increase in the demand for indoor gunshot detection systems, thereby fueling market growth.

Gunshot Detection System Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 11.15 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 5.29 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 8.6% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players 3xLOGIC Corporation, ALARM SYSTEMS, INC., AMBERBOX, INC., DATABUOY CORPORATION, INFORMATION SYSTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC, LOUROE ELECTRONICS, QinetiQ GROUP PLC, RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, SAFE ZONE TECHNOLOGIES, INC, SHOOTER DETECTION SYSTEMS, SHOTSPOTTER INC., TRACER TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS, INC., and V5 SYSTEMS INC. Segments Covered By Application, By Solution, By End Use, By Installation By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options





Geographical Overview

North America: The region dominates the gunshot detection system market because of the increase in the number of shootings and gunshots near schools, institutions, and colleges in the region. The market is expected to expand in the coming years owing to the increased need for better gunshot detection systems due to the rise in gun violence. In the US, gun crime has surged recently, leading law enforcement to utilize gunshot detection technology. Guns are extensively used in the US for hunting, target shooting, and self-defense.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, 3XLOGIC unveiled an array of enhanced deployment alternatives for user detection solutions. This device is specifically crafted to cater to expansive environments such as gyms, cafeterias, libraries, or outdoor locations, providing coverage for larger areas through the innovative Single Sensor Gunshot technology, effectively safeguarding smaller spaces during active shooter incidents.

In December 2022, The SDS system emerged as a collaborative effort between the Department of Homeland Security, the Science and Technology Directorate, and Shooter Detection Systems.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the gunshot detection system market report based on application, solution, end-use, installation, and region:

By Application Outlook

Indoor

Outdoor

By Solution Outlook

System

Subscription-Based Gunshot Detection Services

By End User Outlook

Commercial

Defense and Government

By Installation Outlook

Fixed Installation

Vehicle Installation

Soldier Mounted System

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

