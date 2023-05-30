ThermoFab welcomes Business Development Manager To Accelerate Growth In Custom Plastic Enclosure Market

SHIRLEY, Mass., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThermoFab, (the “Company”), the leading custom plastic enclosure division of The Producto Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Cattafe as Business Development Manager, effective immediately. This strategic move reinforces ThermoFab’s commitment to expanding its business and capitalizing on new opportunities within the market.

With a strong focus on serving the medical & life sciences and automation & robotics industries, ThermoFab offers unparalleled expertise in providing customized enclosure solutions. Their comprehensive range of services includes extensive research, development and design solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients.

As ThermoFab’s Business Development Manager, Cattafe’s extensive experience and proven track record in driving business growth will play a vital role in fostering valuable customer relationships and enhancing ThermoFab’s market presence.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael Cattafe to the ThermoFab team,” said Mark Rauenzahn, Chief Executive Officer of Producto. “Michael will bring design services to Thermofab which will help streamline the development and manufacturing process, facilitate the creation of prototypes and optimize product designs for manufacturing, which leads to faster and more efficient production cycles for our customers. His exceptional business development expertise and industry knowledge will be instrumental in developing new opportunities, expanding our customer base and driving sustained growth.”

Cattafe most recently served as the Manager of Product Design at Vicarious Surgical in Waltham, Massachusetts where he facilitated the establishment of a design presence within an engineering-dominated environment, developed a mobile surgical robot platform, and engineered & assembled multiple hand controller and mobile surgeon workstation prototypes. With a career spanning over 40 years, Michael has taken on various product development and industrial design roles for various medical device companies. Ranging from developing technology into usable, attractive prototypes and products, to new business development and existing client retention to program management. Michael also holds numerous utility and design patents.

“I am thrilled to join ThermoFab during this exciting phase of growth,” said Mr. Cattafe. “ThermoFab’s reputation for excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction is unparalleled. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working closely with the ThermoFab team to explore new avenues of business and deliver exception value to our customers.”

About The Producto Group

The Producto Group is a solution driven manufacturer, with highly differentiated capabilities for the medical industry, via Producto Medical, and other critical, regulated high-end markets, through Producto Precision. Our unique, yet synergistic, Brands offer high-precision round tooling (Ring Precision), precision machining and assembly for complex components (New Vision Industries), heavy-gauge plastic enclosures (ThermoFab), and springs and die sets (Dieco), as part of a fully integrated “One Producto” solution.

About Culper Capital Partners

Culper Capital Partners is a private investment firm that invests both debt and equity in middle market companies that seek true partnership solutions. Culper isn’t interested in just putting money to work. Culper seeks to revolutionize the meaning of private equity by working with its trusted portfolio companies to drive value for their customers, employees, the community, and shareholders alike.