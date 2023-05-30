Bang & Olufsen A/S – financial calendar

English Danish

Please be informed of the following dates for Bang & Olufsen’s planned publication of financial reports and dates for Annual General Meetings in 2023 and 2024. Interim reports and annual reports are expected to be published in the morning on the listed dates.



2023



Thursday 6 July Annual report 2022/23



Thursday 17 August Annual General Meeting

(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 6 July)



Wednesday 11 October Interim report (1st quarter 2023/24)



2024



Wednesday 10 January Interim report (2nd quarter 2023/24)



Wednesday 10 April Interim report (3rd quarter 2023/24)



Thursday 4 July Annual report 2023/24



Thursday 15 August Annual General Meeting

(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 4 July)





For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting

Investor Relations

Phone: +45 4153 7303





