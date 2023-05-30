The Calculus Project Announces Fundraising to Provide Math Education to More Underrepresented Students

Braintree, Massachusetts, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Calculus Project, a nonprofit organization that develops and executes research-backed strategies that improve mathematics education for underrepresented students, has announced that it is looking to partner with school districts and other organizations to allow it to extend its services and benefit a greater number of students in the United States.

The Calculus Project focuses on helping children from low-income backgrounds, as well as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) students, learn advanced mathematics, to hopefully put them on a trajectory, leading to a career in a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) field. It has been operating in the Brookline school district in Massachusetts since 2009, the Newton, Milton districts and Orange County public schools since 2014, Somerville since 2017, Chelsea since 2020, Concord since 2021, Braintree since 2022 and North Andover since 2023.



According to Dr. Adrian Mims Sr., founder of The Calculus Project, the program involves several student-facing components in its implementation. The first is accelerating students' learning by pre-teaching mathematics as early as seventh grade, which puts students on track to take calculus or an advanced math class in their senior year in high school. During the summer, the program puts students in cohorts, allowing them to take the same math courses and work together to hone their skills once the school year starts.





“We train them to work collaboratively in groups to deepen their knowledge and increase their confidence. They also learn how to take notes and how to correct quizzes and tests – which are all habits that successful students utilize.”

The Calculus Project also features the Pride Curriculum, which teaches students about the various contributions of BIPOC individuals to the STEM field. This helps BIPOC children see themselves in mathematics and inspire them to become engineers, doctors, scientists, and other science-related fields. It also includes a peer teaching component, where top students are trained and paid to work alongside math teachers during the summer. The peer teachers are able to earn and supplement their families income, as well as provide students with a learning environment where their teachers look like them. Some of the students that participated in the peer teaching program have gone on to become successful math and science teachers.

Mims created The Calculus Project as an extension of his doctoral dissertation at Boston College, titled Improving African-American Achievement in Geometry Honors. He also did research on the work of various educators who successfully implemented mathematics achievement programs among students of various ethnicities and backgrounds.

The organization recently partnered with Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Fort Worth, Texas, marking the first time it partnered with an all-girls school. This enhances its focus on improving math education outcomes for girls, who often lag behind boys in mathematics and science-related subject

Within 6 years of inception “53 percent of Brookline High's black students scored "advanced" in the math section of the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) tests, compared with 18 percent in 2013, according to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.”

“We've been doing this work for a long time and we have proven results. My own children have participated in this program – my son recently graduated college and my daughter is entering her senior year in high school. This is something I truly believe in, and I've seen my children benefit from it. This is why we want to partner with more organizations and receive additional funding so we can share these good experiences with other families and other students across the country, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.”

