In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Size Set to Touch USD 3.26 billion With the CAGR of 12.73% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

Global in situ hybridization (ISH) market is flourishing because of rising awareness of the use of ISH, increasing levels of healthcare expenditures, growing cancer prevalence, and high adoption of ISH in research activities and laboratories to diagnose cancer, chromosomal abnormalities, and infectious diseases.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global in situ hybridization (ISH) market size at USD 1.42 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects global In situ hybridization market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.73% reaching a value of USD 3.26 billion by 2029. Major growth drivers for the global in situ hybridization market include the rising need for molecular diagnostic tools. The expanding use of ISH is a result of both the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for quick diagnostic methods. Technology developments in the IVD (in vitro diagnostics) sector are the other drivers of the ISH market. The development of high value in situ hybridization technologies and the expansion of in situ hybridization use in developing countries like India will provide new market opportunities. However, the in situ hybridization market is anticipated to be hampered by the high cost of probes, FISH's poor ability to detect significant patient abnormalities, and the lengthy detection processes. Also, the development of the global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) market is constrained by the availability of superior technologies, including high-throughput whole genome sequencing, microarray, and others.





Global In situ Hybridization Market – Overview

In situ hybridization (ISH) is a laboratory technique used to detect specific DNA or RNA sequences in cells or tissues. The technique involves the use of a labelled nucleic acid probe that is complementary to the target DNA or RNA sequence. The probe is designed to bind specifically to the target sequence, allowing for its detection and localization within the cells or tissues under study. In situ hybridization can be used to study a wide range of biological phenomena, including gene expression, genetic mutations, chromosomal abnormalities, and viral infections. The technique is widely used in various fields of research, including cancer research, developmental biology, and neuroscience, among others.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global In situ Hybridization Market

COVID-19 pandemic had a dual impact on the market for in situ hybridization. On the one hand, the manufacturing and delivery of in situ hybridization assays and reagents were delayed due to the pandemic's impact on supply chains and manufacturing processes. This had an influence on the accessibility and availability of these products, especially in areas where the pandemic has had a significant impact. On the other hand, the pandemic enhanced the need for in situ hybridization methods in COVID-19 research. The SARS-CoV-2 virus may be found in tissues and cells using in situ hybridization, which can also be used to examine the pathophysiology and transmission of the virus. Consequently, there was an increasing interest in using in situ hybridization as a COVID-19 research and diagnostic tool.

Global In situ Hybridization Market – By Product

Based on product, the global in situ hybridization market is segmented into Instruments, Kits & Probes, Software, and Services segments. In 2022, the instruments segment dominated the in situ Hybridization (ISH) market, and its growth is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from diagnostic and research laboratories. The need for better microscopes and imaging systems to enable higher quality imaging of FISH, CISH, and ISH samples is predicted to be a major driver of demand. Researchers and pathologists favor these instruments due to their potential benefits, such as greater cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and portability. Meanwhile, the kits and probes segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of target disorders like cancer is anticipated to drive demand for these products. The rise in genetic diseases such as leukemia, solid tumors, lymphoma, and autism is expected to boost the adoption of FISH and CISH probes. The market's future growth is projected to be driven by a rise in healthcare expenditure, an increase in R&D for the development of novel probes, and the demand for sensitive, rapid, and accurate diagnostic techniques.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global in situ hybridization market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott (Abbott Molecular), PerkinElmer Inc., BioView, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, F. Hoffman-La Roche Limited, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., and Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

Recent Developments

In June 2022 - Theradiag and Quotient Limited partnered to improve the field of autoimmune IVDs. Quotient agreed to use Threading's MosaiQ platform, while Threading will supply autoimmune reagents and quality controls.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Product/ Service Segmentation Technology, Probe, product, Application, End Use, Region Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott (Abbott Molecular), PerkinElmer Inc., BioView, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, F. Hoffman-La Roche Limited, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc

By Technology

Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

By Probe

DNA

RNA

By Product

Instruments

Kits & Probes

Software

Services

By Application

Cancer

Cytogenetics

Developmental Biology

Infectious Diseases

By End-use

Research & Diagnostic Laboratories

CROs

Academic Institutes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







