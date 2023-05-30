TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 03.2023

30.05.2023

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q1 2023 Interim Report



Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q1 2023 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.



We are pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, at 1pm CET.

The Interim Report will be presented by Christian Jacob Flarup, CEO and Torben Børsting, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.

To register for the investor call, please send an e-mail to Financial manager at TRESU A/S Finn Holm no later than 6 June 2023 9am CET - fho@tresu.com

Christian Jacob Flarup

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Christian Jacob Flarup, phone: +45 2027 7971

CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780

Attachments:

TRESU Investment Holding AS – Q1 2023 Reporting

Q1 2023 Quarterly reporting

