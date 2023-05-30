Digital Health Start-up, Metronomic, Working on improving outcomes in pregnancy care through their platform Materno™

Washington DC, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metronomic, is addressing the issue of inequitable care for pregnant mothers with their platform Materno™ . Materno™ is a digital platform that gives mothers access to OBGYNs, human care managers, remote monitoring, telehealth and other insightful features that allow them to take charge of their pregnancy.

Metronomic makes healthcare appropriate, accountable, and affordable through three principles within their framework. Firstly, they provide customized and personalized care plans that align with clinical evidence and are supported by AI-powered predictions. This increases the likelihood of complications being identified earlier to safeguard pregnant mothers and their babies, from common health issues typically associated with pregnancy.

Secondly, Materno’s user-centered design puts mothers in control of their maternal health journey. Allowing them to measure their weight, blood sugar and pressure, and fetal heart rate in the comfort of their home is one of the platform’s unique features.

Furthermore, this data is remotely available in real time for the patient’s OBGYN team to review and monitor the pregnancy.

Thirdly, the platform helps eliminate preventable complications costs and reduces the overall costs of care for pregnant mothers and for insurance companies.

The US has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries . Complications like gestational diabetes and preeclampsia are reasonably common in urban areas in the United States. Within the US, less than 46% of rural hospitals offer maternal care. Mothers in these communities are at higher risk for death and complications because of this, which is why Metronomic is determined to bridge the gap between doctor, patient, and payer by offering a platform that serves the interests of all three. Materno, which is Metronomic’s first platform, was designed to be within reach for any mother, regardless of their economic or cultural background. While the platform is available on app stores for free, some features are provided with insurance reimbursement. The cost for insurance providers to reimburse patients varies by their level of need, but all providers will have the benefit of lowering their client’s future medical costs.



Dr Krishnan has built in-depth cross-cultural knowledge from working in India, Singapore, the UK, and the US healthcare markets. From his work as a founder for several healthcare startups and in the clinical field, Dr Krishnan also has a balanced understanding of what patients really need, having worked as a surgeon in the UK.

Dr. Sujith has been passionate about healthcare tech for decades. After finishing his medical schooling in India, he completed a MBA in London that taught him about the intricacies of delivering healthcare. Combining this knowledge with his previous clinical experiences, Sujith began designing Materno for the US market. The maternity clinical spend in the US is estimated to be around $160B per year and the market of digital solutions in maternity is estimated at approximately $5B

Metronomic has future plans to develop more FemTech solutions and reach more women in need of these services. Currently, they are focused on meeting their crowdfunding goals while onboarding more OBGYN practitioners and promoting the service to pregnant mothers. The company has already raised $2M and has 35 employees across the world.



Media Contact

Name: Dr Sujith Krishnan

Email: skrishnan@metronomichealth.com



