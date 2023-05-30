Global Smart Air Purifiers Market is estimated to exceed a worth of US$ 24.8 Billion at CAGR of 10.1% during forecast 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the smart air purifiers market is expected to be valued at US$ 9.5 billion. The market is projected to exceed US$ 24.8 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The growing awareness of indoor air quality is one of the key factors propelling the demand for smart air purifiers.



Consumers are actively looking for ways to create better living environments as a result of increasing pollution levels and a greater knowledge of the health concerns connected with poor indoor air quality. Advanced filtration technology and intelligence features included in smart air purifiers provide an efficient means of eradicating allergies and pollutants from indoor air.

The Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) have also seen fast technical breakthroughs, which is another motivator. Remote monitoring, in-the-moment data analysis, and automatic operation are made possible by the incorporation of smart capabilities into air purifiers. With the use of these functions, users may enjoy more convenient and customized air purification. The adoption of smart air purifiers is further accelerated by the rising interest in smart homes and the need for linked gadgets.

Despite having promising growth possibilities, the smart air purifiers market is constrained in several ways, which influences its expansion. The high initial cost of smart air purifiers in comparison to traditional devices is one important limitation. The addition of sophisticated features and technology raises manufacturing and production costs, which for certain users may make them unaffordable.

Manufacturers and service providers have exciting potential in the market for smart air purifiers. The rising demand for smart home systems is one significant potential. Consumers are looking for appliances and gadgets that easily fit into their linked ecosystems as smart homes become more common. Smart air purifiers with voice assistant control capabilities and home automation system integration have an advantage in this market.

Key Takeaways:

With a promising CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2033, the smart air purifiers industry in the United States is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 4.2 billion by 2033.

With a noteworthy CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2033, the smart air purifiers industry in the United Kingdom is anticipated to reach US$ 923.2 million by 2033.

With a consistent CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2033, the smart air purifiers industry in China is projected to reach a value of US$ 5.8 billion by 2033.

With a promising CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2033, the smart air purifiers market in South Korea is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 1.2 billion by 2033.

Dust collectors are the dominant product category in the smart air purifier market. with an impressive CAGR of 5.9% between 2023 and 2033.

The market for smart air purifiers in Japan is anticipated to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 3.6 billion.

In terms of methodology, High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) dominates. CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2033.



Key Players profiled:

Beurer GmbH

Carrier Corporation

Bissell, Inc.

Airgle Corporation

Bullsone Co., Ltd.



Segmentation Analysis of this Market:

By Type:

Dust Collectors

Fume & Smoke Collectors

Others



By Technique:

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Activated Carbon Filtration

Ionizer Purifiers

Others

By End-use:

Residential

Commercial

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



How are Key Players Revolutionizing the Competition in the Market?

The smart air purifiers industry is highly competitive, with several key players striving to establish their dominance in the market. These companies are constantly innovating, developing advanced technologies, and expanding their product portfolios to gain a competitive edge.

Rapid advancements in technology drive competition in the smart air purifiers industry. Companies constantly innovate and introduce new features and functionalities, such as advanced air filtration systems, intelligent sensors, real-time monitoring, and smart connectivity. Staying at the forefront of technological advancements is crucial for gaining a competitive advantage.

Established brands with a strong reputation have a competitive edge in the smart air purifiers industry. Consumers often gravitate toward trusted brands that have a proven track record of delivering reliable and effective products. Building and maintaining a positive brand image is essential for companies to stand out in a crowded market.

These key players actively compete in terms of product innovation, performance, pricing, and market presence. They invest in research and development to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the smart air purifiers industry. Additionally, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansion are common strategies employed by these companies to further strengthen their position in the market.

