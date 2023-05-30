Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's Infrastructure Monitoring Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s report on the infrastructure monitoring market forecasts the market to grow from $4.8 billion in 2022 to $5.3 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11%. Further, the market will reach $8.4 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of more than 11%. North America held the largest share of the infrastructure monitoring market in 2022.



The rising demand for public infrastructure is a key driving factor behind the growth of the infrastructure monitoring industry. Public infrastructure encompasses government-owned and accessible infrastructure systems, buildings, and facilities. Infrastructure monitoring plays a crucial role in the inspection, maintenance, and environmental monitoring of such infrastructure, as well as emergency response and accident prevention. By employing real-time data collection, storage, and analysis, infrastructure monitoring enhances the safety and integrity of structures.

Major infrastructure monitoring companies are National Instruments Corporation, Campbell Scientific Inc., Pure Technologies, Structural Monitoring Systems PLC, Acellent Technologies Inc., Geokon Inc., Netmagic Solutions, MISTRAS Group Inc., and Set Point Technologies Ltd.

A prominent trend in the infrastructure monitoring market is the introduction of innovative products by major companies to maintain their market position. These companies are continually developing and launching new products to cater to evolving industry needs.

For instance, in February 2022, New Relic, a U.S.-based software company, introduced the New Relic One platform, which facilitates proactive identification and resolution of issues across organizations' public, private, and hybrid cloud infrastructure. The platform enables engineers to analyze relevant telemetry, visualize the impact of issues through topology maps, and perform historical analysis to understand cascading impacts. It also provides filtering and sorting options based on golden signal conditions, allowing engineers to identify bottlenecks efficiently.

The global infrastructure monitoring market is segmented as -

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Technology: Wired, Wireless

3) By Application: Corrosion Monitoring, Crack Detection, Damage Detection, Hotspot Monitoring, Impact Monitoring, Multimodal Sensing, State Sensing, Strain Monitoring, Structural Health Monitoring And Non-Destructive Testing

4) By End-User Industry: Mining, Aerospace And Defense, Civil Infrastructure, Energy, Other End-User Industries

The infrastructure monitoring market report provides a complete analysis of the market, its current and future growth prospects. A thorough analysis of key market trends, drivers, and challenges, provide valuable insights into the factors that will shape the industry in the forecast period. The report serves as a valuable resource for industry professionals, investors, policymakers, and researchers, enabling them to make informed decisions based on a comprehensive understanding of the infrastructure monitoring market.

Infrastructure Monitoring Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the infrastructure monitoring market size, infrastructure monitoring market segments, infrastructure monitoring market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

