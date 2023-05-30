French English

Entech wins a major energy storage contract from a public consortium led by GEG

This framework contract brings together a consortium of 4 companies at 6 sites in France

Supply of storage solutions (battery, conversion, control)

Total potential capacity of over 50 MWh

Network services equipment for greener electricity

Quimper, May 30, 2023 – Entech (FR0014004362 - ALESE), the technology company specialised in smart renewable energy storage and management, announces that it has won a framework contract with four public energy players located in Isère, Savoie, Loiret and Val d'Oise. The public tender, coordinated by GEG (Gaz Electricité de Grenoble), covers the supply of 6 sites with battery storage systems.

The framework contract will enable the 4 energy companies to place orders over the next 6 months for up to 50 MWh of storage capacity, representing Entech's largest storage project to date. Each storage infrastructure ordered will be implemented in just under a year.

The battery storage systems supplied by Entech will provide frequency regulation services for the French and European power grids. They can also replace existing frequency control assets, such as thermal power plants.

"We are very proud to have been selected by GEG. This success demonstrates Entech's ability to position itself on large-scale projects. I congratulate our teams and am delighted to count among our customers regional public energy players who are innovating to reduce their carbon footprint," adds Christopher Franquet, Chairman and founder of Entech.

About Entech

Faced with the technological challenges posed by the strong growth of new energies within the energy mix, Entech enables the massive integration of renewable energies and access to energy thanks to storage and electrical conversion solutions controlled by intelligent software systems.

Builder of the new energies, Entech develops, builds and operates production plants and storage systems - batteries or hydrogen – on-grid or off-grid. Founded in Quimper in 2016, Entech has already completed more than 250 projects worldwide and today employs 135 people.

Selected in 2021 by “La French Tech” in its Green20 programme and recognised by numerous awards for its capacity to innovate in supporting the energy transition, Entech is committed to acting on a daily basis as a responsible company, not only from an environmental point of view but also from a social and societal one.

For more information: https://entech-se.com/

Contact : Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux

entech@calyptus.net

+33 1 53 65 37 91

