Bouygues: Disclosure of Trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES
Paris, 30/05/2023
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 May 2023.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023
I. Summary presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|22 May 2023
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|30.6991
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|23 May 2023
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|30.5630
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|24 May 2023
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|30.4141
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|25 May 2023
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|30.1491
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|26 May 2023
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|30.1233
|XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/copie-de-2023-05-30-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx
Attachment