Bouygues: Disclosure of Trading in own shares

Paris, 30/05/2023

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 May 2023.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023

I. Summary presentation





Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 22 May 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 30.6991 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 23 May 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 30.5630 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 24 May 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 30.4141 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 25 May 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 30.1491 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 26 May 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 30.1233 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation





