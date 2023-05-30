French English

Press release – Tuesday 30 May 2023 – 5.45PM

ARGAN is the winner of the Supply Chain Agora Awards in the Logistics Real Estate category

ARGAN won the Logistics Property category at the Agora Awards Supply Chain ceremony held at the Théâtre Mogador in front of 700 logistics and supply chain professionals. This prize was awarded in particular for the implementation of Aut0nom®, the warehouse that produces its own green energy.

It was at the Théâtre Mogador, in front of 700 logistics and supply chain professionals, that a few members of the ARGAN team present on stage was awarded the prize for « Real Estate Player of the Year » by the jury composed by Supply Chain Village - Agora Médias.

ARGAN won the award for its new Aut0nom® warehouse.

Launched in 2022, Aut0nom® is a warehouse that produces and consumes its own green energy. A photovoltaic plant dedicated to the self-consumption of the client is combined with energy storage batteries to cover all the building's energy needs for heating, cooling and lighting. Moreover, gas has been banned and replaced by electric heat pumps that cut CO2 emissions due to heating by a factor of 20.

Since the beginning of 2022, more than ten Aut0nom® projects have already been delivered, are under construction or signed.

This prize rewards the mutual commitment of the clients and ARGAN to decarbonising logistics real estate.

ARGAN would like to thank the Supply Chain Village editorial team and the jury for this award.

Financial calendar 2023 (Press release to be issued after the stock exchange)

3 July : Turnover for the 2 nd quarter 2023

quarter 2023 19 July : Half-yearly results 2023

2 October : Turnover for the 3rd quarter 2023





About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialized in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT. As of 31st December 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.5 million s qm, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4.0 billion. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share, IEIF SIIC France and EPRA Europ indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime since 1st July 2007.







Francis Albertinelli - CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Phone : +33 1 47 47 05 46

E-mail : contact@argan.fr

www.argan.fr









Marlene Brisset – Press Relations

Phone : + 33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail : argan@citigatedewerogerson.com

Attachment