CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: 2023 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED TO EMPLOYEES OF THE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP

Montrouge, 30 May 2023

2023 CAPITAL INCREASE

RESERVED TO EMPLOYEES OF THE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP

Today, Crédit Agricole S.A. is pleased to announce the launch of its annual capital increase reserved to employees of the Crédit Agricole Group around the world.

Crédit Agricole S.A. will enable 180,000 eligible Crédit Agricole Group employees and retired employeesi to subscribe to new Crédit Agricole S.A. shares. For the 2023 reserved capital increase, the share’s subscription price will be equal to the arithmetic mean of opening share prices from 30 May until 26 June 2023 included, with a 20% haircut.

The subscription period will start on 28 June 2023 and end on 11 July 2023ii.

The new shares will be issued on 31 August and will be eligible for the dividend paid in respect of the 2023 financial year.

32 million shares maximum may be issued, with a par value of €96 million.

In line with last year’s approach, the operation timeline was planned according to the payment schedule for the collective variable compensation.

The 2023 reserved capital increase is part of the Group’s policy on employee profit-sharing with respect to financial performance.

i For the 2023 reserved capital increase

ii All dates given in this press release remain subject to the decision of the Board of Directors of Crédit Agricole S.A. or its representative.

