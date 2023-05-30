New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Oncology Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457650/?utm_source=GNW

, VetDC Inc, Pharmaust Ltd., AdvaVet Inc., Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co. Ltd., Rhizen Pharmaceutical SA, and AB Science.



The global veterinary oncology market is expected to grow from $0.32 billion in 2022 to $0.36 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The veterinary oncology market is expected to reach $0.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.5%.



The veterinary oncology market includes revenues earned by entities by providing cryosurgery, comprehensive care, immunotherapy, and palliative care.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Veterinary oncology refers to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer by specially trained experts to integrate cancer treatment with underlying conditions with sustaining a quality of life in animals. It deals with cancer medicine and treatment services in animals.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the veterinary oncology market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in veterinary oncolog report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of therapy in veterinary oncology are surgery, radiology, chemotherapy and others.Surgery refers to the technique to remove or repair a body part or to determine the presence of disease.



The various animal types involved are equine, canine, feline, and others, that involve cancer types such as lymphomas, mast cell cancer, mammary and squamous cell cancer, and others.



The growing prevalence of cancer in pets is expected to propel the veterinary oncology market going forward.Cancer is a disorder in which a few of the body’s cells grow out of control and spread to other body sections.



Cancer in pets refers to the physical manifestations of a tumor, such as swelling.Veterinary oncology is focused for cancer diagnosis and therapy in animals by reducing metastasis and disease spread.



As a result, an increase in pet cancer will boost the need for veterinary oncology.For instance, according to the National Canine Cancer Foundation, a US-based foundation that strives to eliminate cancer in animals, in 2021, roughly 25% of purebred dogs pass away from cancer, with the probability of contracting the disease increasing to 45% for those over the age of ten.



Furthermore, according to the National Library of Medicine, a US-based biomedical library, and the center of biomedical informatics, in 2021, approximately 4-6 million dogs are diagnosed with cancer in the 90 million total population of dogs in the US. Therefore, the growing prevalence of cancer in pets is driving the veterinary oncology market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the veterinary oncology market.Major companies operating in the veterinary oncology market are focused on developing new solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in June 2021, PetDx, a US-based molecular diagnostics company dedicated to unleashing the power of genomics, launched "OncoK9," a novel multi-cancer early detection test.It is uniquely designed with the power of genomics to help veterinarians detect cancer in dogs earlier by using routine blood drawing without the need for prior fasting or sample processing.



It processes the sample using proprietary methods optimized for canine cell-free DNA analysis and issues a digital report indicating if there is a cancer signal. It has strong clinical performance with minimal false-positive rates and high cancer diagnosis rates.



In July 2022, Zomedica Corp., a US-based veterinary health company that offers diagnostic and therapeutic products, acquired Assisi Animal Health LLC for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Zomedica Corp will combine resources with Assisi to enhance and strengthen Zomedica’s product line, providing solutions that deliver enhanced companion animal care. Assisi Animal Health LLC, a US-based company, provides drug-free devices that reduce inflammation using targeted pulsed electromagnetic field (tPEMF) technology used to treat cancer in dogs.



The countries covered in the veterinary oncology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The veterinary oncology market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides veterinary oncology market statistics, including veterinary oncology industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with veterinary oncology market share, detailed veterinary oncology market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the veterinary oncology industry. This veterinary oncology market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457650/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________