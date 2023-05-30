New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Masks Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457631/?utm_source=GNW

The global surgical masks market is expected to grow from $3.89 billion in 2022 to $4.30 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The surgical masks market is expected to reach $6.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3%.



The surgical masks market consists of sales of face masks, barrier faces coverings masks, polystyrene masks, and polycarbonate masks.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A surgical mask refers to a disposable, loose-fitting product that forms a physical barrier between the wearer’s lips and nose to avoid any potential pollutants. The primary functions of a surgical mask are to protect patients and healthcare professionals from individuals who may have respiratory illnesses.



Europe was the largest region in the surgical masks market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this surgical masks are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of surgical mask products are basic surgical masks, anti-fog foam surgical masks, fluid- or splash-resistant surgical masks, and others.A surgical mask refers to a piece of medical equipment that covers the mouth, nose, and chin to provide a barrier that prevents the spread of an infectious agent from the patient to the hospital staff These are made using various types of material including polypropylene (PP), polyurethane, polyester, and cotton.



These are sold through online and offline distribution channels and are used by several end-users, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, individuals, and others.



The increase in the number of surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the surgical mask market going forward.Surgery refers to a medical procedure in which a doctor makes incisions into a patient’s body to treat or remove diseased or damaged organs.



It is the process of removing or fixing unhealthy tissues or organs to treat disease.Surgical masks are used in surgical operations to shield the doctor’s face from the patient’s sprays and splashes as well as to stop the spread of germs from the surgeon’s mouth and nose into the patient’s wounds.



For instance, in 2021, according to a report issued by the Aesthetic Society, a US-based professional organization of ABPS (American Board of Physician Specialties) board-certified plastic surgeons, surgical treatments increased by 54%, while non-surgical procedures increased by 44% compared to 2020.On average, 320 surgical procedures were carried out by plastic surgeons in 2021, and the average cost of a surgical procedure increased by 6%, while the cost of a non-surgical procedure climbed by 1%.



Therefore, the increase in the number of surgeries is driving the growth of the surgical mask market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the surgical mask market.Companies operating in the surgical mask market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



In June 2021, HeiQ, a UK-based Swiss high-tech company that specializes in material innovations and ingredient branding, launched HeiQ MetalliQ, a high-tech surgical mask.It is a mask with a patented design that has a thin layer of pure copper coating that was produced using a sophisticated process called vapor deposition.



This method turns a tiny bit of copper into vapor so that it can be applied uniformly to surround each fiber.A surgical mask technology with up to 100% efficacy in eradicating viruses and bacteria has been tested.



An ultra-thin pure copper coating was applied to the mask, which is used to encircle each fiber, using a high-tech vapor deposition procedure. This process turns a small amount of copper into vapor.



In May 2020, Aspen Surgical Products Inc., a France-based producer of disposable surgical products, acquired Precept Medical Products Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Aspen would enhance its portfolio with products that are critical for the health and safety of healthcare professionals. Precept Medical Products is a US-based manufacturer of disposable medical products such as surgical masks, face shields, surgical hoods, and scrubs.



The countries covered in the surgical masks market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The surgical mask market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides surgical mask market statistics, including surgical mask industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a deception technology market share, detailed surgical mask market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the surgical mask industry. This surgical mask market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

