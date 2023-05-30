Nykode Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

OSLO, Norway, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nykode Therapeutics ASA (OSE: NYKD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Engsig, will present and host 1x1 meetings at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CET.



The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://nykode.com/investors .

About Nykode Therapeutics

Nykode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Nykode’s modular vaccine technology specifically targets antigens to Antigen Presenting Cells, which have been shown to induce broad, strong and long-lasting antigen specific immune responses which correlates with clinical responses.

Nykode’s lead product candidates are VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV)-16 induced malignancies which demonstrated positive safety and efficacy results from its Phase 2 trial for the treatment of cervical cancer; and VB10.NEO, an individualized cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is exclusively out-licensed to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

The Company’s partnerships include Genentech within oncology and a multi-target collaboration with Regeneron within oncology and infectious diseases.

Nykode Therapeutics’ shares are traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: NYKD). Further information about Nykode Therapeutics may be found at http://www.nykode.com .

Contact for Nykode Therapeutics ASA:

Chief Business Officer, Agnete Fredriksen

Nykode Therapeutics ASA

IR@nykode.com

Nykode Therapeutics ASA

Oslo Science Park

Gaustadalléen 21

N-0349 Oslo, Norway



