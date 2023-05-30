AndeSentry™ Collaborative Framework Enables Comprehensive RISC-V Security Solutions

Hsinchu, Taiwan , May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a Founding and Premier member of RISC-V International and a leading provider of high-performance, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processors, has established AndeSentry™ as a collaborative framework through which companies within the RISC-V ecosystem can work together to enhance RISC-V solutions security against a wide range of threats, including both cyber and physical attacks.

As embedded, automotive, and IoT markets continue to expand, device and data security have become critical priorities for both consumers and governments. Increasingly attackers will try to hack the systems with various kinds of methods like side-channel attacks, fault injection attacks, physical attacks, etc. To prevent information leakage and system misuse due to attacks, all embedded systems and IoT devices must address security aspects in their designs. AndeSentry™ offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to help companies developing RISC-V based solutions achieve their security and business goals.

Addressing security concerns with a single solution can be challenging. To overcome the issue, the AndeSentry™ Collaborative Framework integrates Andes’ and its partners' security solutions within the RISC-V ecosystem to provide a range of security solutions that cover every aspect of security requirements. These solutions include isolated execution, application integrity, RoT, cryptography IPs, secure elements, secure boot, secure debug, secure monitors for TEE, and continue to expand. They are suitable for commercial use and can enable users to meet the requirements to comply with international security standards or to pass security certifications for different applications like IoT, consumer, and automotive. Moreover, some of the solutions have pre-integrated demos and are ready for evaluation to shorten the development cycle.

"We are excited to announce that AndeSentry™ is providing a collaborative framework enabling different companies within the RISC-V ecosystem to work together to provide comprehensive security solutions for RISC-V SoCs targeting embedded and IoT systems," said Charlie Su, President and CTO of Andes Technology. “Hex-Five, PUFsecurity, Rambus, Secure-IC, TrustKernel, Zaya, and others have joined the AndeSentry™ program. We welcome other security solution providers to join us in helping chipmakers secure their IoT SoCs."

About Andes Technology