Oncologists Global Market Report 2023

The global oncologists market is expected to grow from $54.37 billion in 2022 to $60.36 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.80%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The oncologists market is expected to reach $84.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.86%.



The oncologists market includes revenues earned by entities by providing diagnoses and treats cancer, radiation oncologists and surgical oncologists.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Oncologists refer to a type of healthcare practitioner who is specialized in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.Oncologists evaluate the patient, diagnose the cancer, and recommend treatments.



They are employed in the treatment and care of cancer patients.



The regions covered in oncologists report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main cancer diagnostics and treatment of oncologists are cancer diagnostics and cancer treatment.Cancer diagnostics refers to testing procedures that confirm the presence of cancer and identify the tumor type.



The indications such as lungs cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, bladder cancer, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer with the end use included hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, diagnostic imaging centers, specialty clinics, academia and others.



The growing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the oncologists’ market going forward.Cancer refers to a disease in which a few body cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts.



The prevalence of cancer refers to the number of new cancer cases that arise in a specified population in a given period of time.Oncologists refer to healthcare practitioners who are specialized in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.



They are involved in examining the patient, diagnosing the cancer, and identifying treatment options. or instance, according to the 2021 American Cancer Society report, 1.8 million new cases of cancer diagnosed were diagnosed in 2020. Furthermore, the National Cancer Institute, a US-based government organisation that is a part of the National Institutes of Health, reported in September 2020 that 1,806,590 new cancer cases were registered, which indicated a 43% increase from 2019. Therefore, the growing prevalence of cancer is driving the oncologists’ market.



New innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the oncologists’ market.Major companies operating in the oncology market are focused on developing new digital solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in December 2021, The Roche Group, the Switzerland-based, biotech company and pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, will be launching its latest digital solution, "Navify Oncology Hub." The new solution is expected to simplify clinical workflow and enhance the decision support provided to oncology care teams and oncologists. The solution helps to aggregate and organize fragmented patient data across an institution’s IT systems.



In April 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG, a Germany-based leader in medical technology and provider of healthcare, acquired Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, combined resources will enable the establishment of support for cancer patients and all major clinical pathways. This acquisition is expected to enable us to fight against increasing cancer rates by addressing the need for personalized, data-driven diagnosis and cancer care. Varian Medical Systems, Inc., is a US-based provider of radiation oncology software and treatments.



The countries covered in the oncologists market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The oncologists market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides oncologists market statistics, including oncologists industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a oncologists market share, detailed oncologists market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the oncologists industry. This mobile wallet market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

