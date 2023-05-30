New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Headache Disorders Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457569/?utm_source=GNW

, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, Endo International plc, WorldMeds LLC, AstraZeneca plc, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co, Upsher-Smith Laboratories LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Gilead Sciences Inc., and Amgen Inc.



The global headache disorders market is expected to grow from $4.07 billion in 2022 to $4.36 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The headache disorders market is expected to reach $5.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7%.



The headache disorders market includes revenues earned by entities by providing analgesics, anti-emetics, specific anti-migraine medications, and prophylactic medications.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Headache disorder is a neurological disorder that is characterized by severe headaches that eoccur on one side of the head, usually around the eye. Headache disorders create a major burden on sufferers, including significant personal pain, decreased quality of life, and financial consequences.



North America was the largest region in the headache disorders market in 2022. The regions covered in headache disorders report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of headache disorders are migraine, tension-type headaches, cluster headaches, medication-overuse headaches, and others.A migraine headache is characterized by intense throbbing pain or a pulsating sensation, typically on one side of the brain.



The various treatment involved are medication, heat therapy, diet changes, acupuncture, and oxygen therapy which are diagnosed by complete blood count, skull x-rays, sinus x-rays, ct scans and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) through oral, parenteral, others and are used for hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, others.



The increasing prevalence of migraine is expected to propel the growth of the headache disorders market going forward.Migraine refers to a type of headache that is characterized by recurring episodes of moderate to severe throbbing and pulsating pain on one side of the head.



Headache disorders can cause neurological disorders causing crippling throbbing pain, tiredness, nausea that may cause migraine. For instance, according to Migraine.com, part of US-based Health Union, LLC which provide people living with chronic conditions the information, connection and validation they seek, in 2021, around 39 million people in the United States and 1 billion people worldwide have migraine. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of migraine is driving the demand for the headache disorders market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the headache disorder market.Major companies operating in the headache disorder market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2021, AbbVie, a US-based pharmaceutical company that discovers develops, and markets both biopharmaceuticals and small molecule drugs, launched QULIPTATM (atonement) a prescription medicine for the preventative treatment of episodic migraine in adults. It is uniquely formulated with oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (giant) in three dose sizes of 10 mg, 30 mg, and 60 mg which are approved by The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a US-based department of health.



In May 2022, Man and Science SA, a Belgium-based medical device company, acquired Palion Medical AS for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition of Palion Medical fits well into Man and Science’s headache treatment offerings and further drives Man ad Science’s ability to provide several therapy solutions to improve patient care.



Palion Medical AS a Germany-based clinical-stage medical device company developing a precision injection solution for people suffering from debilitating chronic migraine and cluster headaches.



The countries covered in the headache disorders market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The headache disorders market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides headache disorders market statistics, including headache disorders industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with headache disorders market share, detailed headache disorders market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the headache disorders industry. This headache disorders market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

