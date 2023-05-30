New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ambulatory Health Care Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457564/?utm_source=GNW

The global ambulatory healthcare services market is expected to grow from $3.16 billion in 2022 to $3.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The ambulatory healthcare services market is expected to reach $4.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The ambulatory healthcare services market includes revenues earned by providing outpatient services, urgent care, and freestanding emergency services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Ambulatory healthcare services refer to an outpatient medical procedure carried outside the hospital or other facility by healthcare professionals. They are used for providing prevention services and basic medical procedures.



North America was the largest region in the ambulatory healthcare services market in 2022. The regions covered in ambulatory healthcare services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of ambulatory health care services are primary care offices, emergency departments, surgical specialty, diagnosis, observation, consultation, treatment, intervention, rehabilitation services, and medical specialty.Primary care refers to the delivery of comprehensive, easily accessible health care by clinicians who are responsible for meeting a significant portion of the patient’s individual healthcare needs, forging enduring relationships with patients, and working within the context of the patient’s family and community.



They are used in ambulatory health care services to provide preventive care. These are used in various applications such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, pain management, spinal injections, and others.



The increasing prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the ambulatory healthcare service market going forward.Communicable diseases are spread from one person to another and are caused by unhealthy behaviors and lifestyles.



Patients suffering from various communicable and non-communicable diseases would require emergency care for immediate treatment, thus increasing the demand for the ambulatory healthcare service market.For instance, in September 2022, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based organization, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 74% of all deaths globally.



Further, in July 2022, according to the Centers for disease control and prevention, a US-based government agency, communicable diseases such as Hepatitis B affected approximately 296 million people, including over 6 million, causing 820,000 deaths every year. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases drives the ambulatory healthcare service market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in ambulatory healthcare services.Major companies operating in ambulatory healthcare services are introducing advanced ambulatory solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2021, Careport, a US-based health management company, unveiled CarePort ambulatory, a care coordination solution for ambulatory providers. This advanced solution helps to avoid gaps in care between ambulatory providers, patients, and home- and community-based organizations and enables them to improve collaboration with home- and community-based organizations through an electronic referral process and track patients across these settings.



In May 2021, Terveystalo, a Finland-based private healthcare company, acquired Helsinki Hospital for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, combined resources with Helsinki are expected to strengthen and support Terveystalo’s growth strategy by building treatment pathways targeting better overall health.



This acquisition is expected to provide patients with expert care on a multidisciplinary basis and improve accessibility and customer experience. Helsinki Hospital is a Finland-based provider of specialized healthcare services and ambulatory services.



The countries covered in the ambulatory healthcare services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The ambulatory healthcare services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides ambulatory healthcare services market statistics, including ambulatory healthcare services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an ambulatory healthcare services market share, detailed ambulatory healthcare services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the ambulatory healthcare services industry. This ambulatory healthcare services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

