Glycopeptide Antibiotics Global Market Report 2023

The global glycopeptide antibiotics market is expected to grow from $3.05 billion in 2022 to $3.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The glycopeptide antibiotics market is expected to grow to $4.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The glycopeptide antibiotics market consists of sales of teicoplanin, telavancin and ramoplanin.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Glycopeptide antibiotics are a group of antibiotics having structures that either comprise a glycosylated cyclic or polycyclic non-ribosomal peptide, used to inhibit bacterial cell wall formation. They were first discovered from plant and soil bacteria.



North America was the largest region in the glycopeptide antibiotics market in 2022. The regions covered in the glycopeptide antibiotics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main drugs of glycopeptide antibiotics are vancomycin, dalbavancin, oritavancin, and others.Vancomycin belongs to a family of drugs known as glycopeptide antibiotics that eliminates microorganisms in the intestines and is used to treat colitis, which can develop after antibiotic therapy.



These are administered through oral, parenteral, and other routes for the treatment of skin and structure infection, meningitis, clostridioides difficile infection, enterocolitis, and other indications by hospitals, specialty clinics, home care, and other end-users.



The rising number of cancer and infectious disease cases is expected to propel the growth of the glycopeptide antibiotics market going forward.Cancer refers to a disease that occurs when certain body cells multiply beyond their limits and spread to other body regions, whereas, infectious diseases are disorders produced by organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungus, or parasites.



The glycopeptide antibiotics are used to treat a variety of infectious disorders caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, streptococcus, or enterococcus bacteria that are resistant to beta-lactams and other antibiotics.In cancer patients, glycopeptide antibiotics are used to boost radiotherapy’s antitumor effects by eliminating not only the targeted cancer cells but also distant cancer cells farther in the body.



For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based non-profit health organization committed to cancer eradication, in 2022, the US had 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths, for a total of 1,670 fatalities each day. Therefore, the rising cancer and infectious disease cases will drive the growth of the glycopeptide antibiotics market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the glycopeptide antibiotics market.Major companies operating in the glycopeptide antibiotics market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, In October 2022, Leiden University, a Netherlands-based research university, discovered new variants of the antibiotic vancomycin.A group of molecules was attached to the structure of an existing vancomycin molecule to create the new variant antibiotic vancomycin.



The new variant of vancomycin is up to a thousand times more active against gram-positive bacteria than the original vancomycin and has lower nephrotoxicity when compared to commercially utilized polymyxin antibiotics. This was created to solve the problem since vancomycin can only be effective against gram-positive strains and it cannot pass through the outer membrane (OM) of gram-negative bacteria.



In November 2021, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, a US-based pharmaceutical manufacturing entity that produces and markets both branded and generic prescription medications, acquired Novitium Pharma for $163.5 million. Through this acquisition, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc boosts its well-established generics business by improving development skills and focusing more on specialized markets. Novitium Pharma is a US-based new generic pharmaceutical corporation that manufactures generic drugs.



The countries covered in the glycopeptide antibiotics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



