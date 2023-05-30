Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market to Grasp Outstanding Growth of USD 1016.34 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Key Drivers and Growth Prospectus

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest report from Data Bridge Market Research, " Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market " examines growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive environment in detail. The superior Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and technical progress in the related industry. Businesses can utilize this market document to obtain productive ideas with which products can be made more effective and impressive in the competitive market. This market research report is a high-quality report having in-depth market research studies. In addition to detailing about competitive landscape of the key players, the Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots business report also offers a complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, key developments in the market, and details of research methodology.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the semi-autonomous delivery robots market is expected to reach USD 1016.34 million by 2030, which is USD 254.44 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 18.90% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Semi-autonomous delivery robots are designed to manage local deliveries of food, packages, and groceries. These robots deliver up to 10kgs worth of goods to homes on demand. These machines are capable of performing the delivery tasks. Latest technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of things have made this possible for customers to receive the delivery package from semi-autonomous robots.

In the last few years, the installation of semi-autonomous delivery robots has increased owing to the growing demand for these robots in couriers, food chains and other industries. These robots are considered advantageous for various industries, such as retail, hospitality, logistics, and healthcare because these robots offer inexpensive and efficient delivery. Moreover, constant growth in e-commerce and high consumer expectations for contactless and faster deliveries are expected to enhance market growth. E-commerce and package deliveries are increasing at a high rate and numerous start-ups have already started assessments to deliver groceries to and packages consumers by using semi-autonomous delivery robots.

Recent Development

In 2020, Starship Technologies collaborated with Save Mart Company to introduce an on-demand grocery delivery service. Save Mart Company operate over 200 grocery stores under numerous banners such as Save Mart in the Central Valley of California U.S.

In 2020, JD acquired Kuayue Express Group which is a China-based express transport company. JD Logistics will work with Kuayue Express as a leader in the limited-time express service which is important for same-day and next-day delivery of JD.com.

The most prominent players in the Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots market include.

Starship Technologies (U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Savioke (U.S.)

Amazon Robotics LLC (U.S.)

Robby (U.S.)

Boston Dynamics (U.S.)

Robomart (India)

Eliport (India)

Welcome AI (U.S.)

Piaggio Fast Forward (U.S.)

TeleRetail (U.S.)

KINE Robot Solutions Oy. (Finland)

Kiwibot (U.S.)

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities for Key Players:

Growth and expansion in the e-commerce industry

The e-commerce sector provides retailers and manufacturers with direct access to customers. With the growth and expansion of the customer base for online shopping, manufacturers are highly focusing on the on-time delivery of products. Various e-commerce platforms offer same-day delivery. Semi-autonomous delivery robots help logistics providers and sellers to avoid losses owing to last-mile delivery failures. Therefore, the increasing need for high efficiency in supply chain and logistics is expected to create lucrative and ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

High disposable income and awareness regarding online shopping among people

Increasing awareness regarding online shopping among people and high disposable income across developing nations have increased the demand for the products through online platforms. This has led to a growth in demand for semi-autonomous delivery robots among major market players and start-ups. This is anticipated to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments Covered in Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Industry Research

Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Load Carrying Capacity

Up To 10kgs

10.01 - 50kgs

More than 50kgs

Type

Semi-Autonomous Robots

Number of Wheels

3 Wheels

4 Wheels

6 Wheels

Vertical

Hospitality

Retail

Logistics

Healthcare

Restaurants

Hotels

Key Industry Drivers:

rowing focuses on reducing the carbon footprint

Increasing focus on reducing carbon footprint is also one of the major trending factors in the market which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Various governments have imposed strict rules and regulations to reduce the emission of carbon. As a result of this many companies are looking for substitutes, such as semi-autonomous vehicles (AVs), for transportation. Semi-autonomous delivery robots can transport products to consumers at their convenience, decreasing the number of delivery re-attempts directly associated with carbon emission levels. Hence, semi-autonomous delivery robots can help to reduce carbon emissions and are becoming popular option for delivery.

Growth and expansion in the retail industry

The growth and expansion in the retail industry all around the globe, increased the number of deliveries of numerous couriers, shipments, and consumer products without any involvement of a delivery person. This is also one of the major factors which is expected to drive the growth of the semi-autonomous delivery robots market.

Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the semi-autonomous delivery robots market report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the semi-autonomous delivery robots market in terms of revenue and market share owing to the large number of start-ups and manufacturers working towards expanding semi-autonomous delivery robots in this region.

Asia-Pacific will continue to project the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to the high demand for semi-autonomous delivery robots in the retail industry in this region.

Core Objective of the Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market:

Every firm in the Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Industry has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Size of the Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots market and growth rate factors.

Important changes in the future Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in the Market.

Global Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market, By Component Global Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market, By Load Carrying Capacity Global Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market, By Type Global Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market, By Number of Wheels Global Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market, By Vertical Global Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market, By Region Global Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

