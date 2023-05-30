Heineken N.V. to participate in second sell-down by FEMSA

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933) OR IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Amsterdam, 30 May 2023 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) has noted the announcement today by Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) that it has launched an offering of existing issued ordinary shares of both HEINEKEN and Heineken Holding N.V. in the total amount of approximately EUR 3.3 billion (the “FEMSA Equity Offering”) and an offering of senior unsecured exchangeable bonds in the aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 250 million, exchangeable into shares of Heineken Holding N.V.

HEINEKEN intends to participate by purchasing HEINEKEN and Heineken Holding N.V. shares for an amount of 10% of the FEMSA Equity Offering, subject to certain conditions. HEINEKEN will fund the share purchase from existing cash resources and committed credit facilities. The impact on its net debt / EBITDA (beia) ratio is expected to be minimal and will be earnings-per-share accretive. Heineken Holding N.V.’s position as controlling shareholder in HEINEKEN will not be affected.

HEINEKEN and Heineken Holding N.V. will not be issuing or selling shares as part of the FEMSA Equity Offering and will not receive any proceeds from it.

