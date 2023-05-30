New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thrombophilia Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457556/?utm_source=GNW

The global thrombophilia market is expected to grow from $14.79 billion in 2022 to $15.90 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The thrombophilia market is expected to grow to $20.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%.



The thrombophilia market consists of sales of rivaroxaban, apixaban, and thrombolytics.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Thrombophilia is a blood disorder that increases the risk of blood clotting in the veins and arteries.It can be caused by blood clotting in arteries and veins or by an inherited (genetic) or acquired disposition.



It has the potential to cause a heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and pulmonary embolism.



North America was the largest region in the thrombophilia market in 2022. The regions covered in the thrombophilia market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of thrombophilia are factor V leiden, prothrombin 20210, antiphospholipid syndrome, and others.Factor V Leiden is a mutation in one of the blood-clotting factors.



The drugs include Heparin, Warfarin, and others with a variety of administration routes, such as oral and parenteral. The end-users include hospitals, home health agencies, specialty centers, and others.



An increase in the elderly population is expected to propel the growth of the thrombophilia market going forward.The elderly population refers to those aged 65 and up, with the proportion of the dependent population determined as the total elderly and youth population expressed as a ratio of the total population.



Thrombophilic risk factors are common in elderly adults and allow for the identification of a population at risk for poor clinical outcomes; hence, the rise in the elderly population will boost the market as it creates demand for thrombophilia drugs. For instance, according to the data released by America’s Health Rankings, a US-based organization that evaluates health outcomes, in 2022, more than 56 million adults aged 65 and older account for around 16.9% of the total US population. More than 73.1 million older people are expected by 2030, when the last of the baby boomer generation enters old age. Therefore, the increase in the elderly population is driving the growth of the thrombophilia market.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the thrombophilia market.Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in 2021, the University of Oslo, a Norway-based public research university, created a brand-new technology known as super albumin that may result in the creation of long-acting drugs and have important consequences for people who suffer from hemophilia, a condition that damages the blood’s capacity to clot.The university’s research group developed a cutting-edge biomedical technique that can be utilized to produce coagulation factors with a significantly longer half-life than those that are available at present.



The starting point is a detailed investigation of a biological mechanism. They were able to produce super albumin, a protein variant that can be coupled with protein-based drugs to extend their bloodstream half-life, using the knowledge they gained from this research.



In March 2022, Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion. With this acquisition, Arena Pharmaceuticals becomes a subsidiary of Pfizer and helps generate innovations to improve the lives of people suffering from immuno-inflammatory disorders. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a US-based company aimed at treating thromboembolic disorders of the arterial blood vessels.



