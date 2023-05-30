New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5-Alpha Reductase Deficiency Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457555/?utm_source=GNW





The global 5-alpha reductase deficiency market is expected to grow from $1.20 billion in 2022 to $1.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The 5-alpha reductase deficiency market is expected to grow to $1.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The 5-alpha reductase deficiency market includes revenues earned by entities by providing ultrasound screening diagnosis and surgical procedures to treat 5-alpha reductase deficiencies.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



5-alpha reductase deficiency is a disorder which affects male sexual development both before and during puberty. Dihydrotestosterone, a crucial hormone for male sexual development, is not sufficiently produced in people suffering from 5-alpha reductase deficiency.



North America was the largest region in the 5-alpha reductase deficiency market in 2022. The regions covered in the 5-alpha reductase deficiency market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The major diagnosis of 5-alpha reductase deficiency are chromosome analysis, gene sequencing, hormone tests, imaging tests, genetic screening, and others.Chromosome analysis is used to diagnose 5-alpha reductase deficiency to determine whether the patient has XX (Female) or XY (Male) chromosomes.



The treatments include surgery, vaginoplasty, feminizing genitoplasty, hormone replacement therapy, and others. The end-users include hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.



The growing number of research and development activities in genomics is significantly contributing to the growth of the 5-alpha reductase deficiency market.Genomics refers to studying a person’s whole gene pool (genome), including how those genes interact with one another and with their environment.



Genomics is used to diagnose 5-alpha reductase deficiency by identifying specific genetic mutations responsible for the disorder.Thus, research and development activities in genomics will aid in discovering and treating the disorder.



For instance, in July 2022, according to the ’Accelerating Access to Genomics for Global Health’ report issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based specialized health agency of the United Nations, the percentage of nations equipped to conduct genomic surveillance rose from 54% to 68% between March 2021 and January 2022. Therefore, the growing number of research and development activities in genomics will drive the 5-alpha reductase deficiency market.



The development of innovative genetic testing for diagnosing rare diseases is the key trend in the 5-alpha reductase deficiency market.Major companies operating in the 5-alpha reductase deficiency market are focusing on developing innovative genetic testing which can diagnose rare diseases like 5-alpha reductase deficiency more efficiently and at the early stages.



Such innovations enable key players to gain a competitive edge in the market.For instance, in June 2022, Avesthagen Limited, a US-based integrated systems biology platform company, launched its new genetic testing portfolio.



Genome panels in the portfolio offer highly specialized, disease-centric analysis for rare genetic diseases.



In May 2020, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, a Switzerland-based healthcare company, acquired Stratos Genomics for an undisclosed amount.



Through this acquisition, Roche developed DNA-based sequencing for diagnostic purposes. Stratos Genomics is a US-based genetic sequencing company.



The countries covered in the 5-alpha reductase deficiency market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The 5-alpha reductase deficiency market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides 5-alpha reductase deficiency market statistics, including 5-alpha reductase deficiency industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a 5-alpha reductase deficiency market share, detailed 5-alpha reductase deficiency market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the 5-alpha reductase deficiency industry. This 5-alpha reductase deficiency market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

