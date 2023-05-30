New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457554/?utm_source=GNW

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Baxter International Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Akebia Drugs Inc., Bayer AG, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.



The global end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market is expected to grow from $101.73 billion in 2022 to $115.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market is expected to grow to $193.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.8%.



The end-stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market consists of sales of cinacalcet hcl, diuretics, sevelamer, epoetin alfa, and over-the-counter drugs.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



End stage renal disease (ESRD) drug is a drug used to treat a medical illness in which a person’s kidneys stop working permanently, requiring a kidney transplant or a regular regimen of long-term dialysis to protect life. It is crucial in treating and preventing secondary problems in individuals with chronic renal disease (CKD).



North America was the largest region in the end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market in 2022. The regions covered in the end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main end stage renal disease (esrd) drugs are calcimimetics, vitamin D, sterols, potassium binders, calcium-based phosphate binders, and others.Calcimimetics can be used to reduce PTH in kidney disease stage 5D, depending on serum calcium and phosphorus levels.



The various indications include end stage renal disease (esrd) induced hyperparathyroidism, end stage renal disease (esrd) induced hyperphosphatemia, and end stage renal disease (esrd) induced hyperkalaemia. It is distributed by hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, and retail pharmacy to be used by hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and other end users.



Rising cases of obesity and diabetes are expected to propel the growth of the end-stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market going forward.Obesity is described as abnormal or excessive fat buildup that poses a health concern.



In contrast, diabetes is a chronic condition that happens when the pancreas does not create enough insulin or when the body cannot utilize the insulin produced efficiently.In patients with renal disease, managing fluid and electrolyte levels, blood pressure, and waste product elimination through dialysis can improve general health and well-being, which may lead to weight reduction and improve blood sugar control.



For instance, in March 2022, according to World Obesity, a US-based membership organization representing national and regional associations dedicated to the study and management of obesity, there were 764 million obese people worldwide in 2020, and this figure is expected to rise to 892 million in 2025 and then to 1,025 million in 2030.Furthermore, in September 2021, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), a Belgium-based umbrella organization of over 230 national diabetes organizations, approximately 537 million individuals (20–79 years of age) were living with diabetes in 2021, with this figure expected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045.



Therefore, the rising cases of obesity and diabetes will drive the market for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) drugs.



Product innovations are a key trend in gaining popularity in the end-stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market.Major companies operating in the end-stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market are focused on developing innovative solutions to sustain in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, a UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm, announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for daprodustat, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) for the possible treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease anaemia (CKD). The new product is based on the unique nobel prize-winning science that proved how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.



In November 2021, Vifor Pharma, a Switzerland-based pharma company acquired Sanifit Therapeutics S.A. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Vifor Pharma expands the company’s portfolio of cutting-edge assets. Sanifit Therapeutics S.A. is a Spain-based clinical-stage cardio-renal biopharmaceutical company that specializes in therapies for people with end-stage kidney diseases.



The countries covered in the end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market statistics, including end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market share, detailed end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug industry. This end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457554/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________