New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457553/?utm_source=GNW

, Biomérieux SA, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Randox Laboratories Ltd., Enzo Biochem Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Merck KGaA, Beckman Coulter Inc., and QIAGEN N.V.



The global cardiac biomarkers testing market is expected to grow from $10.83 billion in 2022 to $12.10 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cardiac biomarkers testing market is expected to grow to $18.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.1%.



The cardiac biomarkers testing market includes revenues earned by entities by providing ischemia-modified albumin (IMA), peptides, and C-reactive protein (CRP) biomarkers testing.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Cardiac biomarkers testing refers to the tests to evaluate the quantities of cardiac biomarkers in blood. It is used to diagnose, assess, and keep track of people who may have acute coronary syndrome (ACS).



North America was the largest region in the cardiac biomarkers testing market in 2022. The regions covered in the cardiac biomarkers testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The types of biomarkers in cardiac biomarkers testing are creatine kinase (CK-MB), troponins, myoglobin, natriuretic peptides (BNP and NT-proBNP), ischemia-modified albumin (IMA) and others.Creatine kinase (CK-MB) refers to a blood test that looks for a particular enzyme.



The various applications involved are congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, myocardial infarction, atherosclerosis and others, with hospitals and specialty clinic end-users.



The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost the growth of the cardiac biomarkers testing market going forward.Cardiovascular disease refers to a type of condition that affects the heart or blood vessels.



Cardiac biomarker tests assist in determining the levels of biomarkers to immediately determine the severity of a heart attack and its magnitude.Hence, an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will lead to an increase in the demand for cardiac biomarker testing solutions.



For instance, according to a report published by the American Heart Association, a US-based voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, in 2020, cardiovascular disease (CVD) was responsible for about 19.1 million deaths globally. The age-adjusted mortality rate was 239.8 per 100,000 people. The age-adjusted prevalence rate was 7354.1 per 100,000. Eastern Europe and Central Asia had the highest rates of CVD-related mortality in 2020. Therefore, an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving the growth of the cardiac biomarkers testing market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the cardiac biomarker testing market.Major companies operating in the cardiac biomarker testing market are focusing on developing innovative products to sustain their market position.



For instance, in October 2021, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, a Germany-based medical technology company, launched the Atellica VTLi Patient-Side Immunoassay Analyzer.The unique feature of the Atellica VTLi Patient-Side Immunoassay Analyzer is its high-sensitivity troponin I test from a fingerstick sample.



Clinicians and healthcare professionals can enhance outcomes for patients by using it to help diagnose a heart attack fast and reliably in eight minutes.



In September 2021, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd, a China-based medical instrumentation manufacturer, acquired HyTest Invest Oy and its subsidiaries (“HyTest”) for an undisclosed amount. with this acquisition, Mindray will have excellent R&D and innovation capabilities for raw materials and will help HyTest maintain its status as a world leader in the upstream IVD raw material industry by supporting its continued investment in R&D as well as strengthening and improving its core competitive edge. HyTest Ltd is a US-based provider of antibodies and antigens focused on the IVD market including cardiac indicators, inflammation, tumor markers and others.



The countries covered in the cardiac biomarkers testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cardiac biomarkers testing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cardiac biomarkers testing market statistics, including cardiac biomarkers testing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with cardiac biomarkers testing market share, detailed cardiac biomarkers testing market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cardiac biomarkers testing industry. This cardiac biomarkers testing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457553/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________