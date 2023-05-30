New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Foreign Body Removal Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457552/?utm_source=GNW

, Bernell Corporation, Rumex International Co., Anthony Products Inc., GerMedUSA Inc., UrgentMED, and Optics Incorporated.



The global foreign body removal market is expected to grow from $1.85 billion in 2022 to $1.95 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The foreign body removal market is expected to grow to $2.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.



The foreign body removal market consists of sales of loops, coagulation forceps, coagulation knife and cryoprobes.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Foreign body removal refers to a process of removing things that have been impacted in any area of the body. A foreign body can be acquired through ingestion, inhalation, or an injury to practically any region of the body.



North America was the largest region in the foreign body removal market in 2022. The regions covered in the foreign body removal market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main device types involved in foreign body removal are forceps, retrieval baskets, balloon catheters, surgical scissors, and others.A forceps is a type of equipment for delicate treatments that require a firm grasp, hold, or pull.



The various applications involved are stomach, gut, mouth, ear, nose, and others, with hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.



Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery is expected to propel the growth of the foreign body removal market going forward.Minimally invasive surgery is the type of procedure that involves smaller incisions and shorter recovery time and makes use of few stitches.



Foreign body removal is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that is used to get rid of objects that have been swallowed and lodged in the digestive system or any region of the body.The invasive surgery is performed for foreign body removal which leads to an increase in the demand for the foreign body removal.



For instance, according to a survey (involving over 1,000 women) statistics by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), a US-based plastic surgery specialty organization, in the USA, 35% of women who have had at least one cosmetic surgical operation or minimally invasive procedure in the past year anticipated spending much more on treatments in 2021 than in 2020. Therefore, the Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery is driving the demand for the foreign body removal market.



Technology innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the foreign body removal market.Major companies operating in the foreign body removal market are focused on developing technologically innovative solutions to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in December 2021, Olympus Corporation, a Japan-based manufacturer of optics and reprography products, launched its line of single-use Foreign Body Retrieval devices, that gives doctors alternatives for a variety of purposes to address the demands of infection prevention campaigns. To help with the recovery of foreign substances, stents, and removed tissue like polyps, the new devices are a specialized single-use gripping forceps that will take the place of the previously available reusable devices.



In December 2021, Alleima, a Sweden-based manufacturer of high-value-added products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys, acquired Endosmart Gesellschaft für Medizintechnik GmbH (Endosmart GmbH) for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition of Endosmart will broaden Alleima’s capabilities and expands the business by introducing new goods and materials.



Endosmart GmbH is a Germany-based medical devices and components manufacturing company that offers retrieval baskets and snares, breast cancer tumor markers, as well as surgical instruments.



The countries covered in the foreign body removal market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The foreign body removal market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides foreign body removal market statistics, including foreign body removal industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with foreign body removal market share, detailed foreign body removal market segments, market trends, and opportunities.

