Konjac Root Fiber Market to Hit US$ 810 Million at a CAGR 7.6% of by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global konjac root fiber market is estimated at US$ 390 Million in 2023 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.



Konjac root fiber, also known as glucomannan is a dietary fiber which has gained popularity in recent years due to its various health benefits and potential weight loss properties. Glucomannan has been studied for its potential to aid in weight loss by promoting satiety and reducing calorie intake. As obesity rates continue to rise globally, there is a growing demand for natural and effective weight loss solutions, which has contributed to the popularity of konjac root fiber. Many people struggle to meet their recommended daily fiber intake, and konjac root fiber provides a convenient and natural solution. As consumers become more aware of the importance of a fiber-rich diet for digestive health and overall well-being, the demand for fiber supplements like glucomannan has increased.

Konjac root fiber has been associated with various health benefits, including improved blood sugar control, cholesterol reduction, and digestive health support. These potential benefits have attracted the attention of health-conscious consumers who are seeking natural and functional food ingredients. Glucomannan is naturally gluten-free and suitable for individuals with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease. Additionally, it is derived from plant sources, making it a popular choice for vegans and vegetarians.

Moreover, Fact.MR suggests that the investment in R&D to increase problem-based innovative product launches would transform the overall industry in the future forecast years.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 810 Million Growth Rate (2023-2032) 7.6% CAGR No. of Pages 140 pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 85 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global konjac root fiber market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.6% and be valued at US$ 810 million by 2033.

of and be valued at by 2033. The market witnessed a CAGR of 10.1% for the period of 2018-2022.

of for the period of 2018-2022. The global konjac root fiber market is poised to create absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 420 million during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By sales channel, B2B procurement is poised to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

of during the forecast period. Europe dominated the market with 29.8% market share in 2023.

market share in 2023. Based on region, the konjac root fiber market is expected to increase at CAGRs of 7.6% and 7.7%, respectively, in United States and China.

“Increasing Adoption of Konjac Root Fiber in Gluten-free and Vegan Products is the major factor Uplifting the Market Growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Market participants are choosing the best distribution channels to deliver target products successfully. It includes collaborations with other health-focused firms, retail partnerships, online sales channels, health food stores, etc. by making certain that glucomannan and konjac root fibre goods are of the highest caliber and have the appropriate certifications. This will help build trust among consumers and differentiate the products from competitors.

Market participants are consistently investing in R&D to discover new uses and advantages for glucomannan and konjac root fibre. Keeping up with the most recent research and trends in the world of dietary fibres can help to innovate and dominate the industry. Also they are collaborating with academic institutions, research centers, or other industry actors to support the advantages of glucomannan and konjac root fibre. Collaboration can improve the scientific underpinning of the products and create new growth prospects.

Segmentation of Konjac Root Fiber Industry Research Report

By Sales Channel : B2B Procurement B2C Sales

By Application : Weight Management Cholesterol Reduction Blood Sugar Reduction Constipation Relieving

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global konjac root fiber, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of sales channel (B2B procurement, B2C sales), application (weight management, cholesterol reduction, blood sugar reduction, constipation relieving) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa).

