Generic Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2023

, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Horizon Therapeutics Plc., Procter & Gamble, Eisai Co. Ltd., Biogen Inc., and Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited.



The global generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market is expected to grow from $0.05 billion in 2022 to $0.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market is expected to grow to $0.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market consists of sales of analgesics, oral non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opioids, anti-neuropathic pain medications, corticosteroids, and disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs).Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs refer to the medication that plays a key role in managing musculoskeletal condition. They are used to relieve pain and stiffness in muscles and treat muscle spasms.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market in 2022. The regions covered in the generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main treatment of generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs are medication, therapy, surgery, and others.Medication refers to a dose form with one or more active chemicals as well as potential inactive ones.



These can be administered through oral, parenteral, and other routes for the treatment of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, spondylarthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, fibromyalgia, and other disorders. These are distributed via various channels such as hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, drug store, and online pharmacy.



The high prevalence of arthritis is expected to propel the growth of the generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market going forward.Arthritis refers to the tenderness and swelling of joints along with the symptoms including joint pain and stiffness.



Generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs help to relieve pain and stiffness in muscles and can treat muscle spasms in arthritis patients. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based government agency, by 2040, 78.4 million adults aged 18 years and older (25.9% of the total adult population) are expected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis. Therefore, the high prevalence of arthritis is driving the growth of the generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market.



Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market.Many companies operating in the generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2020, PostEra, a US-based biotechnology company, partnered with Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation. This partnership aims to introduce advanced machine learning for drug discovery. Further, in February 2022, Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, partnered with Alex Therapeutics, a Sweden-based digital therapeutics company. This new strategic business relationship offers patients evidence-based, clinically verified, and tailored digital therapeutics.



In May 2020, Assertio Therapeutics Inc., a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company acquired Zyla Life Sciences for an undisclosed deal amount. With this acquisition, Assertio Therapeutics aims to focus on neurology, inflammation, and pain products, an assortment of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines that are distinct. Zyla Life Sciences is a US-based producer and distributor of anti-inflammatory and pain medications operating in the generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market.



The countries covered in the generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



