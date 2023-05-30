New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Catalepsy Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457548/?utm_source=GNW

, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Roche Holding AG, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Mylan N.V., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited.



The global catalepsy treatment market is expected to grow from $76.03 billion in 2022 to $81.15 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The catalepsy treatment market is expected to grow to $103.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The catalepsy treatment market consists of sales of benzodiazepines and zolpidem.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Catalepsy treatment refers to a procedure that focuses on reducing the symptoms of catalepsy like loss of voluntary motion, fixed posture, and decreased sensitivity to pain by using medication and muscle relaxants. They are used for reducing muscle rigidity.



North America was the largest region in the catalepsy treatment market in 2022. The regions covered in the catalepsy treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of catalepsy treatment are drugs, psychotherapy, and others.Drugs are any substances used to treat, diagnose, or relieve the symptoms of a disease or other abnormal state.



These are administered through oral, parenteral, and other routes, used by hospitals, specialty clinics, and other end-users.



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the catalepsy treatment market going forward.Chronic conditions are illnesses or conditions that typically endure for three months or longer and may deteriorate over time.



The majority of chronic diseases can be managed but not cured, and they typically affect older persons.The prevalence of catalepsy is rising along with other toxic or infectious diseases linked to chronic illnesses, requiring catalepsy treatment.



For instance, in September 2022, according to the World Health Organization, a US-based specialized agency responsible for international public health, about 41 million people will die each year, which is equivalent to 74% of all deaths globally, because of chronic noncommunicable diseases (NCD).Further, all the NCD deaths will be around 77% in low- and middle-income countries.



Therefore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the catalepsy treatment market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the catalepsy treatment market.Major companies operating in the catalepsy treatment market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in July 2021, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, a UK-based manufacturer of non-branded generic and in-licensed pharmaceutical products, launched Succinylcholine Chloride Injection, a muscle relaxant that provides skeletal muscle relaxation or mechanical ventilation. It is uniquely designed with a neuromuscular blocking agent that facilitates tracheal intubation and general anesthesia, which can help treat patients faster and more easily.



In November 2021, Sanofi S.A., a France-based biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and long-term chronic conditions, acquired Kadmon Holdings, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, combined resources with Kadmon’s are expected to enable Sanofi to strengthen and expand the general medicine portfolio. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a US-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops transformative therapies for unmet medical needs.



The countries covered in the catalepsy treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The catalepsy treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides catalepsy treatment market statistics, including catalepsy treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a catalepsy treatment market share, detailed catalepsy treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the catalepsy treatment industry. This catalepsy treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

