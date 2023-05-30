SaskTel Selects Blitzz’s App-Free Video to Enhance Technical Support Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blitzz , a live mobile video platform for remote customer support, today announced that SaskTel , the leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider in Saskatchewan, Canada, will roll out Blitzz Concierge to its 170+ agents and over 1.4 million customers.



Blitzz Concierge is a remote video support service that helps technical support teams save money and reduce site visits. SaskTel provides wireline and wireless communications services, including landline telephone, mobile networks, broadband internet, and security services. With Blitzz’s app-free video tool, SaskTel is able to better support technical agents, reduce operating costs, and improve customer service by lowering the average issue resolution time.

“As Saskatchewan’s homegrown communications leader, we understand the importance of delivering an exceptional experience,” said Greg Meister, SaskTel Vice President of Operations “We are excited to utilize the remote visual support platform from Blitzz to enhance our customer support abilities and improve the overall experience of our customers.”

Reducing truck rolls can also improve efficiency and lower operating costs for any kind of service enterprise. Truck roll occurs whenever a technician or support agent goes to a customer site to solve an issue, and with Blitzz Concierge SaskTel has already saved over 440 truck rolls in the first year. Additionally, 96% of SaskTel customers reported they would use the Remote Assistance tool again in the future.

The primary benefits of using Blitzz Concierge include:

Resolve customer issues quickly: Remote visual assistance allows SaskTel to resolve issues quickly so that customers can get back to enjoying the benefits of the services they subscribe to without the need to interrupt their plans to accommodate an in-home appointment.

Reduced operating costs: With remote visual support, SaskTel is able to save money and reduce site visits by spending less on travel costs and other related expenses.

Improved communication: In just one click, SaskTel's support team connects to customers and resolves issues faster, which reduces multiple call-ins.

Bolster CSR performance: Less travel and fewer truck rolls helps save on fuel consumption and boosts the company's bottom line.

Establish efficient teams: Blitzz Concierge allows SaskTel to easily scale across teams by adding 5 or 500 new users without a complicated setup process.



“SaskTel is about continued tech innovation and making things easy and convenient for its users,” said Rama Sreenivasan, Founder and CEO of Blitzz. “With Blitzz’s app-free video support software, SaskTel can deliver high quality tech support services and provide a more stream-lined and efficient user experience.”

About Blitzz

Founded in 2017, Blitzz helps companies save time and money by empowering customer support, field service and sales teams using video and augmented reality to get more done faster and safer. Through its live mobile video platform, companies can support customers and their own employees with technical troubleshooting, inspection, audits, insurance claims, maintenance, and customer support – entirely remote and app-free. Blitzz facilitates millions of minutes of video monthly across a range of industries, including telecommunications, automotive, construction, power and utilities, insurance, and more. For more information about Blitzz, visit www.blitzz.co .

About SaskTel

SaskTel is the leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider in Saskatchewan, with approximately $1.3 billion in annual revenue and over 1.4 million customer connections including more than 647,000 wireless accesses, 273,000 wireline network accesses, 293,000 internet and data accesses, 110,000 maxTV service subscribers, and 78,000 security monitoring customers. SaskTel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries offer a wide range of ICT products and services including competitive voice, data and Internet services, wireless data services, maxTV services, data centre services, cloud-based services, security monitoring services, advertising services, and international software and consulting services. SaskTel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries have a workforce of approximately 3,300 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs). Visit SaskTel at www.sasktel.com .