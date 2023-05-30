New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Quinolones Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457546/?utm_source=GNW

Zydus Group, Bausch Health Companies Inc., KYORIN Holdings Inc., MerLion Pharmaceuticals GmbH, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



The global quinolones market is expected to grow from $46.02 billion in 2022 to $48.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The quinolones market is expected to grow to $56.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.1%.



The quinolones market consists of sales of bedaquiline.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Quinolones refer to bactericidal antibiotics that directly kill bacteria cells of both gram-positive and gram-negative types. Quinolones are used to treat various infectious diseases caused by bacteria.



North America was the largest region in the quinolones market in 2022. The regions covered in the quinolones market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of quinolones norfloxacin, ofloxacin, ciprofloxacin, gemifloxacin, and others.Norfloxacin refers to a fluoroquinolone used to treat various bacterial infections.



Norfloxacin is used to treat conjunctivitis and urinary tract infections.The pathogen types include gram-positive pathogens, and gram-negative pathogens.



The various applications include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



The rise in the incidence of infectious diseases is significantly contributing to the growth of the quinolones market.Infectious diseases refer to illnesses brought on by microbes such as parasites, fungi, bacteria, and viruses.



Quinolones are widely used for treating a variety of infectious diseases caused by bacteria such as tuberculosis and urinary tract infections. For instance, according to 2022 data released by the Pan American Health Organization, a US-based international public health agency working to improve the health and living standards of the people of the Americas, approximately 10.6 million people fell ill with tuberculosis (TB) in 2021, an increase of 4.5% from 2020. Therefore, the rise in the incidence of infectious diseases will drive the quinolones market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the quinolones market.Major companies operating in the quinolones market are focusing on developing innovative products to sustain their market position.



For instance, in January 2023, the South Korean branch of Viatris, a US-based pharmaceutical company launched Dovprela, a new drug-resistant tuberculosis treatment.Dovprela is a three-drug regimen of bedaquiline, pretomanid, and linezolid (BPaL) for treating adult patients with extensively drug-resistant TB and treatment-resistant or non-responsive multidrug-resistant TB.



Dovprela reduces the treatment period from 18-20 months to 5-6 months due to its rapid anti-tuberculosis effect.



In May 2020, AbbVie, a US-based biotechnology company acquired Allergan Plc for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition brings AbbVie new growth opportunities in the neuroscience and antibiotics sectors.



Allergan Plc is an Ireland-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures and markets brand-name drugs and medical devices.



The countries covered in the quinolones market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



