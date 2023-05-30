Transfer of Harvia’s own shares as part of remuneration of the Board

English Finnish

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 30 May 2023 at 8:30 p.m. EEST





Based on the decision of the General Meeting held 20 April 2023, Harvia Oyj has on 30 May 2023 transferred a total of 2,328 own shares possessed by the company to members of the Board of Directors of Harvia Oyj as part of the Board’s remuneration.

After the transfer of shares as part of the board remuneration and the shares transferred at the same time under the incentive program, the company holds a total of 9,637 own shares.

Based on the decision of the General Meeting of Harvia Oyj, the monthly remuneration of the Board members will be paid in company shares and in cash in such a way that approximately 40 per cent of the total monthly remuneration will be paid in company shares purchased at a price determined in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and approximately 60 per cent will be paid in cash. The company will pay any costs and transfer tax related to the purchase of company shares. In case the remuneration cannot be paid in company shares due to legal or other regulatory restrictions or due to other reasons related to the company or a member of the Board of Directors, the remuneration will be paid in cash.



Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com





