Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update On the Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Golden Sable property in south-central British Columbia (BC).

Located 175 kilometres north of Kamloops, BC, the Golden Sable property covers 2,568 hectares in two separate claim blocks. The claim blocks are 1.7 kilometres apart, with the ground in between held by a third party (see Figure 1).

The west block (GS West, 990 ha) of the Golden Sable property hosts a historic 3-kilometre-long gold-in-soil anomaly that remains open to the southeast (see May 29, 2023 news release) while the east block (GS East, 1,578 ha) displays similar geology and regional geochemistry as the west. One historic drill program was completed on GS West during 2018. The program consisted of 1,339 metres of drilling which included an intersection of 0.83 g/t gold over 24 metres.

Trailbreaker has acquired both parcels through an option deal with Cordilleran Properties as well as additional staking.

Trailbreaker may obtain 100% interest in the Golden Sable property by making payments of $205,000 to Cordilleran Properties as follows:

upon the Effective Date (May 25 th , 2023) $15,000;

, 2023) $15,000; on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date $30,000;

on or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date $60,000; and

on or before the third anniversary of the Effective Date $100,000.

Trailbreaker will grant Cordilleran Properties a 1% NSR which may be bought back for $500,000.

The Company is currently planning a 2023 Phase 1 surficial exploration program to thoroughly evaluate both claim blocks.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt

President and Chief Executive Officer





Figure 1: Trailbreaker’s Golden Sable project is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f982524e-8ead-49e1-8c74-0465b5a771fe.

OTHER

For new information about the Company’s projects, please visit Trailbreaker’s website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker’s tweets at Twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd, use the ‘Contact’ section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.