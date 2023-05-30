New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Calcium Channel Blocker Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457545/?utm_source=GNW

, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sofgen Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Knoll Healthcare Private Limited, Sanofi S.A, and Clearsynth.



The global calcium channel blocker market is expected to grow from $13.75 billion in 2022 to $14.66 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The calcium channel blocker market is expected to grow to $18.60 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The calcium channel blocker market consists of sales of amlodipine, nicardipine, isradipine, diltiazem, and verapamil drugs.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Calcium channel blockers refer to a type of drug that prevents calcium from entering the muscle cells of the heart and blood vessels. Calcium channel blockers are used to treat a variety of disorders, including high blood pressure, angina, and irregular heartbeats.



North America was the largest region in the calcium channel blocker market in 2022. The regions covered in the calcium channel blocker market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The drug types involved in calcium channel blockers are dihydropyridine, benzothizepine, phenylalkylamine, and others.Dihydropyridines refer to a class of drugs that block calcium channels in the heart and arterial blood vessel muscle cells, decreasing the number of calcium ions that can enter the cell.



The disease indications involved are hypertension, chest pain and arrhythmias that are administrated by oral, parenteral, and other routes of administration and used by hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and other end users.



The increasing prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost the growth of the calcium channel blocker market going forward.Cardiovascular disease refers to a type of condition that affects the heart or blood vessels.



Calcium channel blockers (CCBs) are used to lower the risk of heart failure and stroke.Hence, the increasing prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases will result in a rise in demand for the calcium channel blockers.



For instance, according to a report published by the American Heart Association, a US-based organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, in 2020, cardiovascular disease (CVD) was responsible for about 19.1 million deaths globally. The age-adjusted mortality rate was 239.8 per 100,000 people. The age-adjusted prevalence rate was 7354.1 per 100,000. Eastern Europe and Central Asia had the highest rates of CVD-related mortality in 2020. Therefore, the increasing prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases is driving the growth of the calcium channel blocker market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the calcium channel blocker market.Major companies operating in the calcium channel blockers market are focusing on developing innovative products to sustain their market position.



For instance, in June 2022, CMP Pharma, a US-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company, launched Norliqva, the first and only oral liquid solution of the besylate salt of amlodipine, a long-acting calcium channel blocker.The unique feature of Norliqva is that it is an amlodipine liquid solution used to treat hypertension in people 6 years of age and older.



Norliqva prevents the difficulties and irregularities of crushing or synthesizing amlodipine tablets and guarantees uniform dosing and bioequivalence. Norliqva is meant for a subset of patients who require amlodipine but have swallowing issues or are unable to swallow.



In September 2021, Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company acquired Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition establishes a top business that provides cutting-edge, high-value goods to address the particular requirements of patients with underserved illnesses. Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC is a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company offering calcium channel blocking agents.



The countries covered in the calcium channel blocker market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The calcium channel blocker market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides calcium channel blocker market statistics, including calcium channel blocker industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with calcium channel blocker market share, detailed calcium channel blocker market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the calcium channel blocker industry. This calcium channel blocker market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457545/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________