AGM Statement

London, UNITED KINGDOM

ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Development VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 30 May 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022100.00%0.00%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy94.49%5.51%
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 202294.45%5.55%
4To re-elect Ben Larkin as a Director of the Company98.78%1.22%
5To re-elect Lyn Goleby as a Director of the Company95.50%4.50%
6To re-elect Lord O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company97.22%2.78%
7To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company96.37%3.63%
8To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company96.54%3.46%
9To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration98.80%1.20%
10Authority to allot shares94.87%5.13%
11Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights95.68%4.32%
12Authority to purchase own shares99.24%0.76%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV.

30 May 2023

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850