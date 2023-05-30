ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Development VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 30 May 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 100.00% 0.00% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy 94.49% 5.51% 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2022 94.45% 5.55% 4 To re-elect Ben Larkin as a Director of the Company 98.78% 1.22% 5 To re-elect Lyn Goleby as a Director of the Company 95.50% 4.50% 6 To re-elect Lord O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company 97.22% 2.78% 7 To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company 96.37% 3.63% 8 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 96.54% 3.46% 9 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 98.80% 1.20% 10 Authority to allot shares 94.87% 5.13% 11 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 95.68% 4.32% 12 Authority to purchase own shares 99.24% 0.76%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV.

30 May 2023

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850