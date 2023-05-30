Old National Announces Downtown Louisville Relocation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bank is permanently relocating its downtown Louisville operations from Preston Pointe to 400 West Market Street. Old National team members in Commercial Banking, Wealth and Treasury Management will begin relocation immediately with the banking center tentatively scheduled to open on Monday, June 26.



"We mourn the losses and continue to support and care for the victims of the tragic event on April 10th,” said Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan. “Out of respect for the Old National team members lost and impacted, we have made the determination to move to a new downtown location.”

Banking center relocation

The new banking center will be located on the first floor of the 400 West Market Street location in a space previously occupied by Stock Yards Bank & Trust.

Business division relocation

Commercial, Wealth and Treasury Management team members will move temporarily into existing office space on the 24th floor at 400 West Market Street while a 12,000-square-foot space on the 25th floor of the facility is being renovated.

“On behalf of our full Louisville team, I want to share how excited and grateful we are for this opportunity to continue to serve, and be active participants in, the vibrant downtown Louisville community,” said Dennis Heishman, Old National’s Louisville market president. “I also want to convey our immense gratitude for the love and care we continue to receive from our friends in the community. Your kindness and support mean the world to us.”

About 400 West Market Street

The historic, 34-story 400 West Market Street facility is in the heart of Louisville’s Central Business District and offers expansive river and city views. The location provides Old National clients with street and garage parking along with two ATMs onsite – one that is open 24 hours a day.

“We are deeply grateful to Stock Yards Bank & Trust CEO Ja Hillebrand and his team for generously offering and working to consolidate their downtown retail space allowing us to quickly transition to the historic 400 West Market building,” said Ryan. “We also want to thank the numerous organizations and individuals that have reached out to us with messages of love, care and support over the past several weeks. We are deeply moved and sincerely appreciate the outpouring of kindness and compassion.”

Old National Bank has donated more than $1 million in response to April 10. More than half of those funds are providing additional care and support for those impacted through the newly established “Love for Louisville Old National Survivors Fund.” The remaining funds, approximately $400,000, went to the many heroes who emerged through the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, the University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Center, and the American Red Cross. To learn more, visit Louisville in Our Hearts | Old National Bank .

