Critical Care Equipment Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the critical care equipment market are AKAS Medical, B.Braun Melsungen AG, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt.



Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Skanray Technologies Ltd., Smiths Medical Inc., Getinge AB, Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International Inc., Hamilton Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Abbott Laboratories, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.



The global critical care equipment market is expected to grow from $5.04 billion in 2022 to $5.43 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The critical care equipment market is expected to grow to $7.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The critical care equipment market consists of sales of resuscitator bags, respiratory ventilators, medical stretchers, saturation monitors, blood pressure cuffs, endotracheal tubes, and ICU bedside monitors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Critical care equipment also refers to medical equipment that is used to treat people who have life-threatening injuries or illnesses. It is typically performed in an intensive care unit for surgical complications, accident injuries, severe infections, and serious respiratory issues.



North America was the largest region in the critical care equipment market in 2022. The regions covered in the critical care equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of critical care equipment are patient monitors, ventilators, infusion pumps, sleep apnea devices, and others.A patient monitor refers to a device that records, measures, and displays biometric data such as heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, SpO2, and others.



The various monitoring types involved are hemodynamic monitoring, vital signs monitoring, neurologic monitoring, brain function monitoring and others that monitor adult, geriatric, pediatric, and neonates patients.The various distribution channels involved are retail sales, third-party distribution, and others.



These are sold to hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



An increasing number of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the critical care equipment market going forward.Chronic diseases are defined broadly as conditions that last one year or longer and necessitate ongoing medical attention, and limit daily activities.



Critical care equipment is used in chronic diseases to monitor patients and treat their illnesses that are operated in the intensive care unit for surgical complications, severe infections, and serious respiratory issues.Critical care equipment gives life support to the different organs in the body.



For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency, due to chronic diseases, 41 million people died in 2022, which is equivalent to 74 percent of all deaths globally.Each year, 17 million people die from chronic diseases before age 70.



By 2025, chronic diseases will affect an estimated 164 million people. Therefore, an increase in chronic diseases is driving the growth of the critical care equipment market.



Product innovation is a key trend for gaining popularity in the critical care equipment market.Major companies operating in critical care equipment are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, Getinge AB., a Sweden-based medical technology company launched its new product ’Servo-C mechanical ventilator’. This ventilator provides lung-protective therapeutic tools to treat both pediatric and adult patients. Its design simplifies respiratory support. The main unique features are CO2 monitoring and helps to visualize volume and pressure targets. It also offers 360-degree alarm visibility, high flow therapy, and personalized lung protection with better monitoring.



In January 2022, ICU Medical Inc., a US-based medical technology and manufacturing company acquired Smiths Medical from Smiths Group Plc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, ICU Medical Inc aims to support the infusion therapy product line and expand the portfolio into newer clinical care markets. Smiths Medical is a US-based medical manufacturing company, and provider of specialized medical technology devices including syringe and ambulatory infusion devices, vascular access, and vital care products.



The countries covered in the critical care equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The critical care equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides critical care equipment market statistics, including critical care equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with critical care equipment market share, detailed critical care equipment market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the critical care equipment industry. This critical care equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

