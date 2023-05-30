New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Restorative And Regenerative Material Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457543/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Premier Dental Co., Shofu Dental Gmbh, Silmet Dental, Voco Gmbh, Geistlich Pharma AG, BASF SE, CRS Holdings LLC, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, CAM Bioceramics B.V, Celanese Corpoartion, CoorsTek Inc., ACE Surgical Supply Co. Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Regeneration Technologies Inc., MiMedx Group, and Medtronic Plc.



The global dental restorative and regenerative material market is expected to grow from $8.08 billion in 2022 to $8.79 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The dental restorative and regenerative material market is expected to grow to $12.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The dental restorative and regenerative material market consists of sales of resin-based composites, glass ionomer, and resin-modified glass ionomers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Dental restorative and regenerative materials refer to products that are used as a replacement for teeth that have been lost or destroyed due to dental caries or cavities. Dental restorative and regenerative materials are used to treat dental caries or fill tooth cavities.



North America was the largest region in the dental restorative and regenerative material market in 2022. The regions covered in the dental restorative and regenerative material market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of dental restorative and regenerative materials are restorative material and regenerative material.Restorative material refers to the dental restorative materials that are used to treat dental caries or fill tooth cavities and includes amalgam, gold, alumina, zirconia, acrylic resins, silicate cement, and others.



The applications involved are dentist clinics, hospitals and others.



The increasing prevalence of dental diseases is expected to propel the growth of the dental restorative and regenerative material market going forward.Dental diseases including cavities (tooth decay), gum disease (periodontitis), and oral cancer are some of the most prevalent illnesses that affect the oral health.



The prevalence of the main oral diseases continues to increase globally with growing urbanization and changes in living conditions.These diseases require dental treatment, propelling demand for dental restorative and regenerative materials.



For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, in 2022, about 3.5 billion people worldwide suffered from oral diseases, with three out of every four of these individuals residing in middle-income nations. Also, 514 million children worldwide suffered from primary tooth decay, while 2 billion adults are thought to have permanent tooth decay. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of dental diseases is driving the demand for the dental restorative and regenerative material market.



Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the dental restorative and regenerative material market.Major companies operating in the dental restorative and regenerative material market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2022, 3M Oral Care, a division of 3M company, a US-based company focused on the wound and oral care, health-care IT and biopharma filtration, launched new 3M Filtek Matrix, a restorative product.The implantation of composites are more dependable, less stressful for dentists, and more affordable for patients.



The Filtek Matrix employs additive composite techniques, which need much less tooth reduction than more intrusive ceramic techniques, which frequently call for the removal of tooth structure.A clinical analysis found that applying the matrix increased dentists’ self-assurance, led to predictable, aesthetically pleasing results, and cut down on chair time.



The matrix is the most recent addition to the business’s arsenal of restorative products. Clinicians can utilize the Filtek Matrix with 3M Filtek Dental Restoratives to give patients outstanding composite strength and wear resistance.



In October 2022, Geistlich Pharma North America, a US-based regenerative dentistry company acquired Lynch Biologics LLC for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, both companies aim to better serve their clients in the field of oral regenerative medicine.



Lynch Biologics LLC is a US-based biologics and tissue engineering company at the cutting edge of dental and craniofacial regeneration.



The countries covered in the dental restorative and regenerative material market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dental restorative and regenerative materials market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dental restorative and regenerative materials market statistics, including dental restorative and regenerative materials industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with dental restorative and regenerative materials market share, detailed dental restorative and regenerative materials market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dental restorative and regenerative materials industry. This dental restorative and regenerative materials market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457543/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________